North America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Size, Share And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI And Data Center Demand Drives 14.5% CAGR And A USD 126.4 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Graphics Processing Unit Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Integration Type, Device Application, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The North America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market is projected to reach USD 126.4 Billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2026-2033. Market growth is being driven by rising investment in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud infrastructure, data centers, gaming, scientific computing, autonomous systems, professional visualization, and real-time simulation.

North America has played a central role in GPU development through its leadership in personal computing, gaming hardware, semiconductor design, and advanced visualization. The introduction of programmable shaders, parallel computing models, and general-purpose GPU computing expanded GPU deployment beyond graphics rendering. The technology is now integral to AI training, generative AI inference, high-performance computing, enterprise analytics, and data-intensive applications.

Accelerated computing is reshaping demand across consumer and enterprise markets. Hyperscale cloud providers, AI developers, research institutions, automotive companies, healthcare analytics firms, and enterprises are investing in scalable GPU infrastructure. Key purchasing considerations include energy efficiency, advanced memory bandwidth, AI-optimized cores, thermal performance, refined chip architecture, and GPU-as-a-Service availability. The region also benefits from an established network of semiconductor companies, software developers, AI startups, cloud providers, and data center operators.

Integration Type Outlook

Based on integration type, the North America GPU market is segmented into Discrete GPUs and Integrated GPUs. Discrete GPUs dominated the market in 2025 and are expected to retain their leading position through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 77.4 Billion by 2032, recording a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. Integrated GPUs are forecast to register the highest CAGR of 14.9% during 2026-2033.

Discrete GPUs remain essential for AI servers, gaming PCs, professional workstations, visualization platforms, data centers, high-performance computing clusters, and enterprise analytics. Their dedicated processing capabilities, separate graphics memory, and workload acceleration support deep learning, advanced 3D rendering, simulation, and compute-intensive applications. Integrated GPUs continue to gain adoption across laptops, desktops, tablets, and mainstream devices due to compact system requirements, lower power consumption, cost efficiency, media processing, light gaming, and AI-enabled functionality.

Device Application Outlook

By device application, the market includes Servers and Datacenter Accelerators, PCs and Workstations, Mobile Devices and Tablets, Gaming Consoles and Handhelds, Automotive and ADAS, and Other Device Application. Servers and Datacenter Accelerators led the market in 2025 and are expected to remain dominant through 2033. The segment is projected to generate USD 47.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.7%.

Demand in this category is supported by hyperscale data center expansion, scalable GPU cluster deployments, AI model training, generative AI inference, cloud computing, scientific simulation, and high-throughput enterprise analytics. The PCs and Workstations segment is expected to record a CAGR of 14.2% during 2026-2033, supported by demand from gamers, engineers, designers, video editors, developers, and 3D artists.

Mobile Devices and Tablets are projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period as graphics-rich applications, gaming, video streaming, and on-device AI become more prevalent. Gaming Consoles and Handhelds continue to benefit from demand for immersive graphics, low-latency rendering, and higher frame rates. Automotive and ADAS adoption is increasing across infotainment, sensor fusion, driver assistance, autonomous driving development, and in-vehicle visualization. Additional applications include edge devices, embedded systems, medical imaging, digital signage, industrial equipment, and specialized visualization platforms.

Country Outlook

The market is segmented geographically into the US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America. The US dominated the North America Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market in 2025 and is forecast to maintain its leadership through 2033. The US market is expected to reach USD 98.3 Billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 13.7%.

US growth is supported by its concentration of semiconductor manufacturers, cloud service providers, AI developers, gaming hardware companies, hyperscale data centers, software platforms, and enterprise technology buyers. GPU deployment continues to increase across healthcare analytics, financial services, engineering design, machine learning, real-time simulation, and cloud-based accelerated computing.

Canada is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2026-2033, supported by AI research, digital transformation, embedded systems, professional visualization, high-performance computing, and energy-efficient GPU adoption. Mexico is expected to register a CAGR of 16.4%, driven by expanding digital infrastructure, cloud services, smart city initiatives, automotive technology, AI adoption, and localized technology distribution.

Key Companies Profiled



NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Apple Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Imagination Technologies Limited

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. IBM Corporation

Market Report Segmentation

By Integration Type



Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs

By Device Application



Servers and Datacenter Accelerators

PCs and Workstations

Mobile Devices and Tablets

Gaming Consoles and Handhelds

Automotive and ADAS Other Device Application

By Country



US

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

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