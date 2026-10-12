North America SOC As A Service Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI-Driven Detection And Cloud Security Fuel 9.1% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America SoC as a Service Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Offering, Enterprise Size, Service, Application, End Use, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The North America SoC as a Service Market is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2026-2033. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for outsourced, scalable, and continuously managed cybersecurity operations across digitally mature organizations.

Enterprises are transitioning from resource-intensive internal security operations centers to service-based models that provide continuous monitoring, threat intelligence, compliance support, and rapid incident response. This shift is supported by cloud platforms, AI analytics, automation, managed detection and response, and subscription-based security delivery. Cybersecurity talent shortages, ransomware attacks, remote work exposure, regulatory pressure, and increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments are further accelerating adoption.

Providers are strengthening SoC as a Service capabilities through AI-driven threat detection, machine learning, automated alert triage, behavioral analytics, real-time monitoring, and integrated incident response workflows. These technologies help organizations improve detection accuracy, reduce response times, and protect endpoints, networks, cloud workloads, applications, and other critical digital assets.

Offering Outlook

The market is segmented by offering into Fully Managed and Co-Managed services. Fully Managed services dominated in 2025 and are expected to maintain their leading position through 2033, reaching USD 5.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The Co-Managed segment is projected to record a CAGR of 9.7% during 2026-2033.

Demand for Fully Managed services is supported by organizations seeking end-to-end security operations, including monitoring, threat detection, incident investigation, compliance support, reporting, and response coordination. Co-Managed services are gaining traction among enterprises that want to retain strategic control while accessing external analysts, advanced analytics, threat intelligence, and additional response capacity.

Enterprise Size Outlook

By enterprise size, the market includes Large Enterprises and Small &Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Large Enterprises led the market in 2025 and are forecast to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%. The Small &Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2026-2033.

Large Enterprises generate substantial demand due to distributed operations, complex IT infrastructures, strict compliance obligations, multi-cloud deployments, and increased exposure to targeted cyberattacks. Meanwhile, subscription-based services are making enterprise-grade cybersecurity more accessible to SMEs, enabling them to obtain managed detection, incident alerting, vulnerability support, and scalable protection without significant capital investment.

Service Outlook

The service segments include Incident Response Services, Detection Services, and Prevention Services. Incident Response Services lead the market as organizations prioritize threat containment, forensic investigation, breach management, recovery coordination, regulatory reporting, and business continuity.

Detection Services remain essential for continuous monitoring, AI-based analytics, anomaly detection, and threat correlation. Prevention Services support proactive risk reduction through vulnerability management, access control, security policy enforcement, firewall management, and endpoint protection.

Application Outlook

Applications include Endpoint Security, Network Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, and Other Application. Endpoint Security dominated in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8%. Network Security is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%, while Cloud Security is forecast to register the highest application CAGR of 9.4% during 2026-2033.

Endpoint Security demand is increasing as hybrid work, mobile devices, connected endpoints, and ransomware expand enterprise attack surfaces. Network Security growth is supported by intrusion detection, traffic monitoring, firewall management, and DDoS protection. Cloud Security is advancing alongside multi-cloud adoption, while Application Security and Other Application areas benefit from DevSecOps, API protection, identity monitoring, database security, insider threat detection, and operational technology security.

End Use Outlook

The North America SoC as a Service Market serves BFSI, IT &Telecom, Healthcare, Government &Public Sector, Manufacturing, Energy &Utilities, Transportation &Logistics, and Other End Uses. BFSI leads due to high-value financial data, digital banking expansion, fraud exposure, transaction security requirements, and strict regulatory obligations.

IT &Telecom demand is supported by extensive digital infrastructure, cloud ecosystems, communication networks, and reliability requirements. Healthcare adoption is increasing because of electronic health records, connected medical devices, HIPAA-driven compliance, and ransomware risks. Other industries are investing in managed security operations to strengthen critical infrastructure protection, OT security, smart grids, supply chain resilience, public sector data protection, and business continuity.

Country Outlook

The market covers the US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America. The US dominated in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%. Canada is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9%, while Mexico is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2026-2033.

The US benefits from advanced cybersecurity adoption, high cloud penetration, major technology hubs, frequent cyberattacks, and strong demand for managed detection and response. Canada is gaining momentum through AI-enabled SOC platforms, privacy-focused compliance, remote workforce protection, and adoption among SMEs and regulated industries. Mexico is progressing through cloud-based security services, cybersecurity localization, AI-enabled monitoring, and enterprise demand for scalable protection. Rest of North America is supported by digital modernization, compliance monitoring, and increased use of managed SOC services.

Key Companies Profiled



Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.

eSentire, Inc.

Expel, Inc.

ReliaQuest, LLC

Secureworks Corp. (Sophos Ltd.)

AT&T Inc.

IBM Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc. Orange Cyberdefense S.A.

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