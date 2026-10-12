Italy Advanced Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 EV And Grid-Scale Storage Demand To Drive 18% CAGR And A USD 12.1 Billion Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Italy Advanced Battery Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Italy Advanced Battery market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 18.0%, increasing from USD 5.3 billion in 2026 to USD 12.1 billion by 2031. Growth is being driven by electric vehicle adoption, renewable energy integration, grid-scale storage investment, supportive European Union policies, and the expansion of domestic battery manufacturing.

Italy's alignment with the EU's Green Deal and Fit for 55 legislative framework is accelerating investment across automotive, energy storage, industrial, and consumer applications. The country is also progressing from an import-dependent battery market toward a more integrated manufacturing and deployment ecosystem.

Major Battery Manufacturing and Storage Developments

In September 2025, Eni and Seri Industrial launched operations at an integrated lithium iron phosphate battery manufacturing facility across Brindisi and Teverola in southern Italy. Supported by €2 billion in Eni investment, the project is targeting more than 10% of Europe's stationary storage market, with full production scheduled for 2026.

In October 2025, grid operator Terna awarded the full 10 GWh of capacity offered through its inaugural battery storage auction. Enel secured half of the capacity, while international developers, including Greenvolt Group, also participated. Average prices were below the regulatory cap, demonstrating strong investor interest and reinforcing the commercial potential of Italy's utility-scale BESS market.

Italy Advanced Battery Market Drivers

Electric vehicle adoption remains a central source of battery demand. Italy is aligned with EU requirements for a 55% reduction in new car CO? emissions by 2030 and the planned phaseout of new internal combustion engine vehicle sales by 2035. Fiat parent Stellantis and companies throughout Italy's automotive supply chain are investing in electrification, supported by government EV incentives and the continued expansion of national charging infrastructure.

Demand is also increasing among fleet operators and public transport providers transitioning to electric vehicles. Lithium-ion batteries remain the leading automotive technology, with LFP chemistry gaining attention for safety and cycle life performance. NMC chemistry continues to support automotive and other high-energy-density applications, while solid-state batteries are expected to become increasingly relevant later in the forecast period.

Renewable energy development is another major growth catalyst. Italy's expanding solar and wind capacity requires additional energy storage to support grid stability and energy availability. Terna's battery storage procurement mechanism is expected to sustain utility-scale BESS investment, while residential and commercial ESS demand is benefiting from solar self-consumption incentives and elevated electricity costs.

EU and Italian policies provide broad support for the market. The European Battery Alliance, incentives for battery manufacturing, national EV subsidies, the Renewable Energy Directive, and Italy's net-zero 2050 commitment are encouraging investment across the battery value chain.

Market Challenges

Raw material supply remains a significant constraint. Italy has limited domestic access to lithium, cobalt, and nickel, leaving manufacturers dependent on imported materials. Commodity price volatility, concentrated extraction markets, and geopolitical uncertainty may affect production costs and supply availability. The EU's Critical Raw Materials Act and efforts to expand European extraction and processing capacity could reduce these risks over the medium term.

Italy's developing manufacturing industry also faces strong competition from established Asian cell producers with significant scale and cost advantages. Domestic manufacturers will need to improve production efficiency, advance process innovation, and establish resilient supply chain partnerships to compete effectively on price, quality, and performance.

Technology and Application Outlook

Lithium-ion batteries are expected to retain the largest market share across automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and industrial applications. LFP chemistry is gaining prominence in stationary storage, including the initial production focus of the Eni-Seri Industrial project. Sodium-ion batteries are emerging as an alternative for stationary applications, while flow batteries are serving specialised long-duration grid storage requirements.

Automotive and energy storage systems represent the largest and fastest-growing application categories. Utility-scale BESS deployment is accelerating following Terna's first auction, while commercial and residential storage adoption is expanding alongside distributed solar generation. Consumer electronics, industrial motive power, and stationary applications provide additional demand, with medical, aerospace and defence remaining specialised segments.

Competitive Landscape

Enel X holds a prominent position across energy storage deployment, EV charging infrastructure, and grid services. Its share of Terna's 10 GWh auction strengthens its role in Italy's grid-scale battery storage market. The Eni and Seri Industrial venture represents Italy's most significant domestic battery cell manufacturing initiative, supporting stationary storage and European battery supply chain resilience.

Other participants include FAAM, Midac Batteries, Fiamm Energy Technology, Kaitek Flash Battery, Endurance Motive, and Saft. International companies such as LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI also maintain positions across the EV and ESS supply chain.

Strategic Outlook

Italy's advanced battery market is entering a high-growth phase supported by automotive electrification, renewable power expansion, utility-scale storage procurement, and domestic LFP manufacturing. Long-term market performance will depend on managing raw material exposure, scaling local production competitively, and integrating battery storage throughout the national electricity system.

Key Benefits of the Report



Analysis of market segments, policies, customer demand, industry verticals, and socio-economic factors

Assessment of competitive positioning and strategic developments

Evaluation of market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and emerging technology trends

Actionable insights for market entry, investment, expansion, and product planning Relevant intelligence for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises

Report Coverage



Historical data from 2021 to 2025 and forecast data from 2026 to 2031

Market growth, supply chain outlook, regulatory framework, challenges, and opportunities

Revenue forecasts across technologies, applications, and market segments

Competitive strategies, positioning, and market share assessment Company profiles covering products, financials, strategies, and key developments

The report supports opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry planning, geographical expansion, capital investment, regulatory analysis, new product development, and competitive intelligence.

Key Topics Covered

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. ITALY ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Lithium-ion Batteries

5.3. Lead-acid Batteries

5.4. Solid-state Batteries

5.5. Nickel-metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries

5.6. Flow Batteries

5.7. Sodium-ion Batteries

5.8. Others

6. ITALY ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY CAPACITY

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Low Capacity (< 50 Ah)

6.3. Medium Capacity (50-200 Ah)

6.4. High Capacity (>200 Ah)

7. ITALY ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY MATERIAL

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cathode Material

7.3. Anode Material

7.4. Others

8. ITALY ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY APPLICATION

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive

8.2.1. Electric Vehicles

8.2.2. Hybrid Electric Vehicles

8.2.3. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

8.3. Energy Storage Systems

8.3.1. Residential

8.3.2. Commercial & Industrial

8.3.3. Utility-scale

8.4. Consumer Electronics

8.5. Industrial

8.5.1. Motive Power

8.5.2. Stationary

8.6. Medical

8.7. Aerospace & Defense

8.8. Others

9. ITALY ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY SALES CHANNEL

9.1. Introduction

9.2. OEM

9.3. Aftermarket

10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Enel X

11.2. FAAM (Fabbrica Accumulatori Motocarri Montecchio)

11.3. Midac Batteries

11.4. Fiamm Energy Technology

11.5. Kaitek Flash Battery

11.6. Seri Industrial S.p.A.

11.7. Endurance Motive

11.8. LG Energy Solution Ltd.

11.9. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

11.10. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)

12. APPENDIX

12.1. Currency

12.2. Assumptions

12.3. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

12.4. Key Benefits for the Stakeholders

12.5. Research Methodology

12.6. Abbreviations

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