Global Automotive 5G Modules And Antennas Market Size, Share And Forecast, 2026 To 2034 19% CAGR Unlocks V2X And Software-Defined Vehicle Opportunities
The global Automotive 5G Modules and Antenna Market is experiencing strong growth as connected vehicles, real-time communication, advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving technologies gain momentum. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.
5G modules and antennas support high-speed data transfer, low-latency communication, vehicle-to-everything connectivity, infotainment, fleet monitoring, remote diagnostics, and connected safety services. As automotive manufacturers transition toward software-defined vehicle platforms, demand is increasing for reliable communication hardware capable of supporting cloud services, over-the-air updates, predictive maintenance, advanced navigation, and enhanced passenger experiences.
Market Growth Drivers
The expansion of connected vehicle ecosystems and V2X communication is a major factor driving global market adoption. Automotive OEMs are integrating 5G-enabled systems to improve telematics, navigation, infotainment, vehicle monitoring, and intelligent transportation capabilities. Rising electric vehicle production, smart mobility investments, and connected infrastructure development are also strengthening demand for high-performance antennas and automotive communication modules.
Investments in autonomous driving, smart cities, intelligent traffic systems, and electric mobility are expected to create additional opportunities. Reliable connectivity is becoming increasingly important as vehicles depend on data-intensive applications, cloud-based services, and continuous communication with other vehicles, infrastructure, networks, and devices.
Product and Propulsion Insights
5G Modules account for a significant market share because of their role in enabling high-speed cellular connectivity, telematics, infotainment, and V2X communication. Demand for antennas is also rising as automakers require compact, multi-band, and high-efficiency systems capable of maintaining consistent signal performance across diverse driving environments.
BEVs represent a key growth segment due to their reliance on connected software platforms, battery monitoring, route planning, remote vehicle services, and digital user interfaces. ICE vehicles continue to adopt 5G-enabled telematics and infotainment technologies, while PHEVs, HEVs, and FCEVs are expected to generate further demand as connected features become standard across propulsion categories.
Regional Market Opportunities
Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market, supported by large-scale vehicle production, rapid 5G infrastructure deployment, expanding EV manufacturing, and rising connected car adoption in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.
North America maintains a strong position because of advanced connected vehicle adoption, smart mobility investment, and the established presence of automotive technology companies. Europe benefits from premium vehicle production, connected mobility regulations, and growing investment in intelligent transportation systems. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa also offer long-term opportunities as network coverage, vehicle connectivity, and digital transportation initiatives expand.
Competitive Landscape
Market participants are investing in compact 5G modules, multi-band antenna systems, V2X-compatible hardware, ruggedized automotive-grade components, and integration with advanced telematics control units. Product development priorities include signal reliability, thermal performance, miniaturization, network compatibility, and efficient operation under demanding automotive conditions.
Partnerships among telecom suppliers, semiconductor providers, automotive OEMs, and mobility technology companies continue to shape competition. Key companies operating in the Automotive 5G Modules and Antenna Market include Amphenol, Fibocom, Huawei Technologies, HUBER+SUHNER, LG Electronics, Quectel, Taoglas, WISI Automotive, Yokowo, and ZTE Corporation.
Historical and Forecast Period
The study analyzes market segments from 2023 to 2033, using 2024 as the base year and 2025 to 2033 as the forecast period. It provides quantitative market estimates for regional micro markets alongside qualitative analysis of market trends, competitive intelligence, investment opportunities, emerging technologies, strategic developments, and industry conditions.
Research Methodology
The research was completed through secondary research, primary research, and expert panel review. Market estimates consider manufacturer research and development budgets, government spending, company revenues, end-user demand, consumption volume, pricing, geographic revenue, and relevant micro and macro environmental factors.
Forecasts were developed by assessing qualitative and quantitative variables. Data triangulation was used to improve accuracy across analyzed segments, while top-down and bottom-up approaches supported the validation and consistency of market estimates.
Market Segmentation
- Product: 5G Modules, including Embedded Modules, Integrated / Multi-band Modules, and External Modules; and Antennas, including Shark-Fin Antenna, Glass / Integrated Antenna, Patch & Blade Antenna, MIMO Antenna, Intelligent Antenna Modules (IAM), and Others Propulsion: ICE, BEV, PHEV, HEV, and FCEV Application: Telematics, Infotainment, V2X Communication, ADAS & Autonomous Driving, and Emergency & Safety Services Vehicle: Passenger car, including Hatchback, Sedan, and SUV; and Commercial Vehicle, including Light duty, Medium duty, and Heavy duty Sales Channel: OEM and Aftermarket
Regional Coverage (2023 - 2033; US$ Million)
- North America: U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America UK and European Union: UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa: GCC, Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Report Coverage
The report evaluates the principal factors influencing Automotive 5G Modules and Antenna Market growth, leading investment opportunities by product and geography, market projections through 2033, and segments expected to record the fastest CAGR. It also examines regional market leadership, emerging economy investment, technology trends, competitive positioning, and strategies used by leading companies to strengthen their global market presence.
Companies Featured in the Report
- Amphenol Fibocom LG Electronics Quectel Taoglas WISI Automotive Yokowo ZTE
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