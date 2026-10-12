Global Automotive 5G Modules And Antennas Market Size, Share And Forecast, 2026 To 2034 19% CAGR Unlocks V2X And Software-Defined Vehicle Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automotive 5G Modules and Antenna Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2026 To 2034" has been added tooffering.

The global Automotive 5G Modules and Antenna Market is experiencing strong growth as connected vehicles, real-time communication, advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving technologies gain momentum. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.

5G modules and antennas support high-speed data transfer, low-latency communication, vehicle-to-everything connectivity, infotainment, fleet monitoring, remote diagnostics, and connected safety services. As automotive manufacturers transition toward software-defined vehicle platforms, demand is increasing for reliable communication hardware capable of supporting cloud services, over-the-air updates, predictive maintenance, advanced navigation, and enhanced passenger experiences.

Market Growth Drivers

The expansion of connected vehicle ecosystems and V2X communication is a major factor driving global market adoption. Automotive OEMs are integrating 5G-enabled systems to improve telematics, navigation, infotainment, vehicle monitoring, and intelligent transportation capabilities. Rising electric vehicle production, smart mobility investments, and connected infrastructure development are also strengthening demand for high-performance antennas and automotive communication modules.

Investments in autonomous driving, smart cities, intelligent traffic systems, and electric mobility are expected to create additional opportunities. Reliable connectivity is becoming increasingly important as vehicles depend on data-intensive applications, cloud-based services, and continuous communication with other vehicles, infrastructure, networks, and devices.

Product and Propulsion Insights

5G Modules account for a significant market share because of their role in enabling high-speed cellular connectivity, telematics, infotainment, and V2X communication. Demand for antennas is also rising as automakers require compact, multi-band, and high-efficiency systems capable of maintaining consistent signal performance across diverse driving environments.

BEVs represent a key growth segment due to their reliance on connected software platforms, battery monitoring, route planning, remote vehicle services, and digital user interfaces. ICE vehicles continue to adopt 5G-enabled telematics and infotainment technologies, while PHEVs, HEVs, and FCEVs are expected to generate further demand as connected features become standard across propulsion categories.

Regional Market Opportunities

Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market, supported by large-scale vehicle production, rapid 5G infrastructure deployment, expanding EV manufacturing, and rising connected car adoption in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

North America maintains a strong position because of advanced connected vehicle adoption, smart mobility investment, and the established presence of automotive technology companies. Europe benefits from premium vehicle production, connected mobility regulations, and growing investment in intelligent transportation systems. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa also offer long-term opportunities as network coverage, vehicle connectivity, and digital transportation initiatives expand.

Competitive Landscape

Market participants are investing in compact 5G modules, multi-band antenna systems, V2X-compatible hardware, ruggedized automotive-grade components, and integration with advanced telematics control units. Product development priorities include signal reliability, thermal performance, miniaturization, network compatibility, and efficient operation under demanding automotive conditions.

Partnerships among telecom suppliers, semiconductor providers, automotive OEMs, and mobility technology companies continue to shape competition. Key companies operating in the Automotive 5G Modules and Antenna Market include Amphenol, Fibocom, Huawei Technologies, HUBER+SUHNER, LG Electronics, Quectel, Taoglas, WISI Automotive, Yokowo, and ZTE Corporation.

Historical and Forecast Period

The study analyzes market segments from 2023 to 2033, using 2024 as the base year and 2025 to 2033 as the forecast period. It provides quantitative market estimates for regional micro markets alongside qualitative analysis of market trends, competitive intelligence, investment opportunities, emerging technologies, strategic developments, and industry conditions.

Research Methodology

The research was completed through secondary research, primary research, and expert panel review. Market estimates consider manufacturer research and development budgets, government spending, company revenues, end-user demand, consumption volume, pricing, geographic revenue, and relevant micro and macro environmental factors.

Forecasts were developed by assessing qualitative and quantitative variables. Data triangulation was used to improve accuracy across analyzed segments, while top-down and bottom-up approaches supported the validation and consistency of market estimates.

Market Segmentation



Product: 5G Modules, including Embedded Modules, Integrated / Multi-band Modules, and External Modules; and Antennas, including Shark-Fin Antenna, Glass / Integrated Antenna, Patch & Blade Antenna, MIMO Antenna, Intelligent Antenna Modules (IAM), and Others

Propulsion: ICE, BEV, PHEV, HEV, and FCEV

Application: Telematics, Infotainment, V2X Communication, ADAS & Autonomous Driving, and Emergency & Safety Services

Vehicle: Passenger car, including Hatchback, Sedan, and SUV; and Commercial Vehicle, including Light duty, Medium duty, and Heavy duty Sales Channel: OEM and Aftermarket

Regional Coverage (2023 - 2033; US$ Million)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America

UK and European Union: UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa: GCC, Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Report Coverage

The report evaluates the principal factors influencing Automotive 5G Modules and Antenna Market growth, leading investment opportunities by product and geography, market projections through 2033, and segments expected to record the fastest CAGR. It also examines regional market leadership, emerging economy investment, technology trends, competitive positioning, and strategies used by leading companies to strengthen their global market presence.

Companies Featured in the Report



Amphenol

Fibocom

LG Electronics

Quectel

Taoglas

WISI Automotive

Yokowo ZTE

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900