North America Behind-The-Meter Energy Storage Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Features Profiles Of Key Players LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI Co., Panasonic Holdings Corp., ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost energy ROI through demand-charge management, load shifting, demand response, solar integration, tax incentives and smart energy platforms

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Behind-the-Meter Energy Storage Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Battery Type, End Use, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Behind-the-Meter Energy Storage Market is projected to reach USD 9.58 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period from 2026-2033. Market growth is being supported by renewable energy adoption, grid modernization, rising electricity tariffs, demand response programs, and increased investment in energy resilience across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

The US dominated the North America Behind-the-Meter Energy Storage Market in 2025 and is expected to retain its leading position through 2033, reaching an estimated market value of USD 7.60 billion. Canada is forecast to register a CAGR of 21.5% during 2026-2033, while Mexico is projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.1%. The Rest of North America is anticipated to record the region's fastest CAGR of 22.1% over the forecast period.

Behind-the-meter energy storage deployment has accelerated across North America due to widespread rooftop solar adoption, advanced grid infrastructure, lithium-ion battery innovation, and the expansion of smart energy management platforms. The market has progressed beyond its early reliance on lead-acid batteries for commercial and industrial backup power, with modern systems increasingly supporting load shifting, peak demand reduction, renewable energy integration, and outage protection.

Policy support remains an important market driver. The U.S. Investment Tax Credit, state clean energy mandates, utility incentive programs, and demand response initiatives are encouraging residential and business customers to install battery storage systems. More frequent extreme weather events, grid instability, and power outages are also increasing demand for reliable on-site energy resources.

Battery Type Outlook

Based on battery type, the North America Behind-the-Meter Energy Storage Market is segmented into lithium-ion batteries, lead-acid batteries, and other battery types. Lithium-ion batteries led the market in 2025 and are expected to remain the dominant segment through 2033, reaching USD 6.89 billion. Their leadership is supported by declining costs, higher energy density, longer operating life, and compatibility with residential solar and energy management technologies.

The lead-acid batteries segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2026-2033. Other battery types are forecast to register a CAGR of 19.2%, reflecting continued investment in alternative storage technologies designed to address diverse performance, duration, safety, and sustainability requirements.

End Use Outlook

By end use, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial segments. Residential applications accounted for the largest revenue share in 2025 and are expected to maintain their leadership throughout the forecast period. Adoption is rising as homeowners seek backup power, greater energy independence, improved solar self-consumption, and protection from changing electricity rates.

The commercial segment is expected to record a CAGR of 17.7% during 2026-2033. Businesses are deploying storage to reduce demand charges, optimize electricity consumption, improve continuity, and participate in utility programs. The industrial segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.0%, supported by the need for power quality, operational resilience, peak demand management, and more efficient use of distributed energy resources.

Country Outlook

The United States is the largest and most technologically advanced behind-the-meter energy storage market in North America. Strong renewable energy deployment, favorable policies, decentralized power investments, and grid modernization programs continue to support installations. California, Texas, and New York are among the leading state markets due to incentive programs, significant rooftop solar capacity, and growing resilience requirements.

US residential customers are increasingly installing home battery systems in areas exposed to wildfires, extreme weather, and grid disruptions. Commercial and industrial customers are using energy storage for demand charge management, load shifting, backup power, and demand response participation. Electric vehicle adoption and connected home technologies are also strengthening demand for integrated energy systems.

Canada is positioned for robust expansion as renewable generation increases and grid reliability receives greater attention, particularly in remote and cold-climate locations. Commercial facilities and industrial operators are investing in battery storage to manage peak loads, improve efficiency, and strengthen operational continuity. Provincial clean energy programs, decarbonization policies, transportation electrification, and distributed energy resource deployment are expected to support long-term growth.

Key Companies Profiled



LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Enphase Energy, Inc.

Sonnen GmbH

Delta Electronics, Inc. Stem, Inc.

Market Report Segmentation

By Battery Type



Lithium-ion Batteries

Lead-acid Batteries Other Battery Type

By End Use



Residential

Commercial Industrial

By Country



US

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

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