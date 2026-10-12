University Of St. Thomas Earns Top Five Rankings In Texas And National Recognition For Student Success

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UST ranked No. 5 among Texas private universities, No. 1 in Texas for social mobility and No. 1 among Catholic universities for social mobility

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of St. Thomas (UST) continues to climb among the nation's leading institutions, earning a place among the Top 5 private universities in Texas in the 2027 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. UST also ranked No. 7 nationally for social mobility, making it the highest-ranked university in Texas and the top-ranked Catholic university in the nation in helping students achieve upward economic mobility. The university further earned a No. 41 national ranking among Best Value Schools, including No. 2 in Texas and No. 3 among Catholic universities nationwide.

"These rankings reflect the strength of a University of St. Thomas education and our unwavering commitment to ensuring students have access to transformative opportunities," said University of St. Thomas President Dr. Sinda Vanderpool. "We are proud to be recognized among the top private universities in Texas while also leading the state and Catholic higher education in social mobility. These distinctions affirm that students can receive an academically rigorous education grounded in faith, values and purpose while achieving meaningful outcomes after graduation."

The annual U.S. News & World Report rankings evaluate colleges and universities based on measures including academic quality, student outcomes, affordability and social mobility.

Among Texas' top private universities

UST earned a No. 97 national ranking among Top Private Schools, placing it among the country's leading private institutions and No. 5 among Texas private universities.

Among Texas private universities, UST joins a select group of highly ranked institutions recognized for academic quality, student outcomes and student experience. The ranking reflects the university's continued momentum and growing reputation for providing a rigorous, values-centered education that prepares graduates for success in their careers and communities.

Leading Texas and Catholic higher education in social mobility

UST's No. 7 national ranking for Social Mobility recognizes the university's success in enrolling and graduating students from economically diverse backgrounds and helping them achieve upward economic mobility.

The ranking places UST:



No. 1 in Texas for Social Mobility

The only Texas institution ranked in the national Top 25 for Social Mobility No. 1 among Catholic universities nationwide for Social Mobility



These distinctions underscore the university's mission-driven commitment to expanding opportunity and helping students achieve long-term success.

Delivering exceptional value

UST also earned a No. 41 national ranking among Best Value Schools, reflecting the university's ability to combine academic excellence with affordability.

Among the highlights:



No. 2 Best Value School in Texas No. 3 Best Value Catholic university in the nation



The recognition places UST alongside some of the country's most highly regarded institutions and demonstrates the return on investment students receive through a UST education.

Mission as a foundation for excellence

Founded in 1947 by the Basilian Fathers, the University of St. Thomas is Houston's Catholic university, committed to educating students intellectually, ethically and professionally. Through rigorous academics grounded in the Catholic intellectual tradition, UST prepares graduates to lead in their professions, communities and lives of service.

The university's continued recognition in the U.S. News & World Report rankings reflects its enduring mission and the success of its students and alumni. For more information about the University of St. Thomas, visit stthom.edu.

Contact:

University of St. Thomas Media Relations

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832-416-0973

About University of St. Thomas

The University of St. Thomas is a Catholic university in the heart of Houston. We are committed to the Catholic intellectual tradition and the dialogue between faith and reason. By pursuing excellence in teaching, scholarship, and service, we embody and instill in our students the core values of our founders, the Basilian Fathers: goodness, discipline and knowledge. We foster engagement in a diverse, collaborative community.