Tortoise Construction Launches New Website For Portland-Area Homeowners

Tortoise Construction Launches New Website

Portland's Trusted Home Remodeling Experts

The update comes as the Milwaukie firm looks to make the remodel pricing process more transparent for Portland homeowners.

- Mike Jeske - CEO, Tortoise Construction LLC

MILWAUKIE, OR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tortoise Construction LLC, a licensed and insured remodeling firm serving Milwaukie, SE Portland, NE Portland, Lake Oswego, and the greater Portland Metro area, has launched a new online platform at tortoiseconstructionllc. The new site gives homeowners a clearer view of how the company plans and prices remodeling projects before construction begins, along with a blog of practical resources for homeowners planning a remodel.

Individual service pages now cover kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, basement renovations, full home remodeling, and additions and conversions, each with photos and project details. A new process page walks through the company's five-step pre-construction sequence, from the initial measure meeting through final review and budget approval. The site also includes a project gallery featuring completed remodels in Lake Oswego, West Hills, and SE Portland, an FAQ page addressing common remodeling questions, and a booking option for the company's free Project Risk Snapshot consultation.

Mike Jeske, owner of Tortoise Construction, said the update was driven by a recurring question from prospective clients: how does the company actually keep projects on budget? "Homeowners would ask us that in almost every consultation, so we wanted a website that answers it before they ever pick up the phone," Jeske said. "You can now see our full process laid out step by step, look at real projects we've completed nearby, and book a Project Risk Snapshot in a couple of clicks. We built the site to work the same way we try to run our projects, without any guesswork along the way."

The site also links directly to the company's listings with the Home Building Association of Greater Portland, NARI Pacific Northwest, Houzz, BuildZoom, and Angi. Homeowners can use those pages to review credentials and past client feedback. Tortoise Construction said the redesign supports its broader focus on helping homeowners avoid the budget overruns and delayed timelines common in remodeling projects.

Homeowners planning a kitchen remodel, bathroom renovation, basement project, addition, or full home remodel can explore the new site and schedule a free Project Risk Snapshot, a 30-minute consultation covering a realistic budget range, project-specific risks, and an honest timeline. Visit tortoiseconstructionllc or call 971-800-0150 to get started.

About Tortoise Construction LLC

Tortoise Construction LLC is a licensed, bonded, and insured remodeling firm based in Milwaukie, Oregon, serving SE Portland, NE Portland, Lake Oswego, and the surrounding Portland Metro area. The company manages projects from design through construction under a single contract, using a five-step pre-construction process and a No Change Order Guarantee. Tortoise specializes in kitchen remodels, home additions, second-story additions, ADUs, basement renovations, bathroom remodeling, and full home remodels. The company holds an Oregon CCB license (#214445) and Washington WA# TortoCL740KF.

Media Contact

Mike Jeske

CEO, Tortoise Construction LLC

Email:...

Phone: 971-800-0150

Website:

Address: 8525 SE 32nd Ave, Milwaukie, OR 97222

Mike Jeske

Tortoise Construction LLC

+1 971-800-0150

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tortoise Construction Launches New Website for Portland-Area Homeowners News Provided By Tortoise Construction LLC October 12, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.