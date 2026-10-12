Cinema Country Launches To Champion Human-Centered Storytelling And Socially Impactful Filmmaking

Cinema Country is a new Nashville-based independent production company dedicated to human-centered storytelling and socially impactful filmmaking.

Seth Christian launched Cinema Country following a life-altering health crisis that reshaped his creative priorities.

First up for development on Cinema Country's slate is "Made Clean," a faith-inspired drama that follows a mother battling addiction while trying to raise her teenage daughter.

Nashville-based company arrives with an initial slate of narrative features exploring addiction, obesity, and social media under its FILMS FOR IMPACT banner.

- Seth Christian

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Filmmaker Seth Christian, whose previous producer credits include the 2020 crime drama "Echo Boomers" starring Patrick Schwarzenegger and Michael Shannon, has launched Cinema Country. The new Nashville-based independent production company is dedicated to human-centered storytelling and socially impactful filmmaking under its FILMS FOR IMPACT banner.

The company's initial slate of features will explore addiction, obesity, and social media.

“Cinema Country is committed to making FILMS FOR IMPACT-films that entertain, inspire meaningful conversations, and offer value to culture and humanity,” said Christian.“We're not chasing trends or simply looking for what's popular. We're looking for unique, fresh stories that connect with audiences, shine a light on important issues, and serve as a voice for healing.”

First up for development on Cinema Country's slate is "Made Clean," a faith-inspired drama already in post-production that follows a mother battling addiction while trying to raise her teenage daughter and confront generational trauma.

Directed by D. Erik Parks ("Why We Breathe"), the film stars Penelope Ann Miller ("Carlito's Way," "Reagan"), Otmara Marrero ("Start Up," "Florida Man"), Glenn Morshower ("Transformers: Dark of the Moon," "24"), Ava Torres ("Chicago Fire," "Way of the Warrior Kid"), Jacob Alexander ("Echo Boomers"), and Cherrie McRae ("Deadly Deception").

The synopsis reads:

Tonya (Marrero), a hardworking single mother, loses her job after failing a drug test, prompting her teenage daughter, Kimberly (Torres), to run away. Desperate to change, Tonya turns to her estranged mother, Wanda (Miller), who offers little concern and instead accuses her of repeating the same destructive patterns that shaped her own childhood.

Horrified by the comparison, Tonya finds a new job with another cleaning service and begins rebuilding her life with the help of its compassionate business owner. But when a traumatic encounter sends Tonya spiraling back into addiction-and back into the dangerous orbit of her drug-dealing ex-husband, Ronny (Alexander)-her fragile progress begins to unravel. When Kimberly's own hidden struggle lands her in the hospital, mother and daughter are forced to confront the pain they have both kept buried.

Parks and Christian co-wrote the screenplay.

On deck is "Hungerland," an upcoming feature that confronts obesity and the damaging effects of America's food system, and "Extension," which examines the dangers of social media and its link to many teen suicides.

Future Cinema Country projects will continue to expand the FILMS FOR IMPACT slate, with stories addressing issues ranging from mental illness and poverty to political violence and other challenges affecting communities today.

FROM PERSONAL TRANSFORMATION TO A NEW KIND OF FILM COMPANY

The origins of Cinema Country are deeply personal for Christian. Two years ago, he suffered a stroke, an experience that fundamentally changed his perspective and ultimately became the catalyst for the company he is building today.

That experience prompted Christian to take a closer look at both the kinds of stories he wanted to tell and the way he believed films could be made. The result was a company built around several principles that are central to his own vision for the industry: collaboration, purpose, accessibility, and the belief that independent filmmakers can create ambitious work without relying exclusively on traditional financing structures.

“Going through something that changes your life forces you to look at what really matters,” Christian said.“For me, it changed the way I thought about filmmaking. I wanted to build something that reflected the kinds of movies I wanted to see and the kind of industry I wanted to be part of. Cinema Country grew out of that experience.”

A NEW MODEL FOR INDEPENDENT FILMMAKING

In addition to producing films that tell compelling stories and touch hearts, Cinema Country is introducing an unconventional production and financing model designed to maximize production value while creating opportunities for a broader network of partners to participate in the success of each film.

On Made Clean, Christian achieved the scope and production value of a film in the $1-2 million range with approximately $250,000 in hard equity. In less than two years, he assembled a network of soft-equity partners that included a 50-person production crew, equipment-rental companies, camper owners, restaurants and other contributors.

Rather than simply providing goods or services, participating partners received a percentage of the intellectual property's future revenue in exchange for their contributions. The approach allowed Cinema Country to direct a greater portion of its available cash budget toward talent while building a community of stakeholders with a shared interest in the film's success.

“The model reflects my broader vision for Cinema Country: creating a more collaborative approach to independent filmmaking in which filmmakers, businesses, service providers and community partners can all have a meaningful stake in the projects they help bring to life,” said Christian.

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Michael Misetic

OVERTIME PR

+1 7736809023

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Cinema Country Launches to Champion Human-Centered Storytelling and Socially Impactful Filmmaking News Provided By OVERTIME PR October 12, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Religion



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