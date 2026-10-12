Kensington Mortgages Completes Major Servicing Migration As Digital Future Takes Shape Through Sabio Partnership

Sabio and Kensington Mortgages

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Ioan MacRae at Sabio's Disrupt event in London

Ioan MacRae at Sabio's Disrupt event in London #2

- Kevin Illingworth, Telecommunications Manager at Kensington MortgagesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kensington Mortgages, part of Barclays Bank PLC, has successfully completed the migration of its Servicing operation to Amazon Connect, marking the second and most complex phase of one of the UK's most significant financial services cloud contact centre transformations.Delivered by Sabio Group, the delivery follows the successful Originations migration - described by Kensington as "the smoothest go live they have ever had", achieved with minimal critical defects - and brings the total number of call centre users now operating on Amazon Connect to more than 400.The migration - which moved Kensington from an on-premises platform to a cloud-native Amazon Connect solution - completes the transition of the financial services firm's telephony estate to a modern, scalable cloud platform.With Servicing now live, more than 270 users are operating on the new platform allowing customers within minutes of go-live to successfully complete payments through the 24/7 IVR service, with nearly 200 Kensington agents logged in and operating on the platform on day one - early indicators of strong performance and stability which have continued."Sabio's deep expertise in both legacy and cloud contact centre technologies, combined with our comprehensive understanding of customer service in the financial services sector, enabled us to deliver a transformational project with minimal risk and maximum impact,” said Ioan MacRae, Chief Revenue Officer for the UK & International at Sabio Group.“This partnership showcases our ability to not just implement technology, but to truly transform customer engagement through expert services and strategic guidance.”The solution includes a range of Amazon services as the core contact centre platform within the Amazon Eco system through Infrastructure as code delivery.The transformation has already delivered tangible benefits, including improved IVR recognition rates, enhanced voice quality, measurable cost savings and greater visibility of customer interactions. The cloud-native foundation also unlocks capabilities such as sentiment analysis, call transcription, AI tooling and deeper AWS-driven operational insights. To support a stable transition, a comprehensive Sabio 'hypercare model' is in place, including dedicated escalation channels, continuous performance monitoring and daily reporting.Kevin Illingworth, Telecommunications Manager at Kensington Mortgages and Technical lead for the Amazon Connect Programme, commented:“We needed a modern contact centre which gives us greater flexibility to enable us to better serve our customers."The programme strategy for Amazon is to drive smoother customer journeys using powerful analytical tools. Having worked alongside Sabio for over a decade now, selecting Sabio to implement Amazon Connect aligns perfectly with our digital transformation strategy, allowing us to leverage their contact centre expertise."Our established relationship with Sabio colleagues, who understand our architecture and processes, has proven to be a major part of this project's success. We're now confident in moving forward with the next phase of modernisation."The next phase of the roadmap will consolidate workforce management capabilities into Amazon's native platform, unlocking AI-powered quality monitoring and advanced analytics to drive further operational efficiency.For more information about Sabio's AI-powered contact centre transformation services, please visit .Alternatively, you can learn more about Amazon Connect and Sabio's expertise at an upcoming Amazon Connect Community Day in Manchester on Wednesday, November 4th.

Joe O'Brien NEW

Sabio Group

+44 7825 170269

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Kensington Mortgages Completes Major Servicing Migration as Digital Future Takes Shape Through Sabio Partnership News Provided By Sabio Group October 12, 2026, 13:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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