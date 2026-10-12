Samarth Elder Care Marks 10 Years Of Helping India's Elders Age At Home & Delivering Peace Of Mind To Their NRI Children

10 Years of Being There

Elders, Care Managers and Leaders Gather to Celebrate

Building the Wall of Trust

A month of celebrations across the country, seeds planted by elders, and building a“Wall of Trust” at their headquarters in Gurugram, India.

- Asheesh Gupta, Founder & CEO Samarth Elder CareNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Samarth, one of India's leading elder care organisations, is celebrating its 10th anniversary throughout October 2026 with community events in cities across India. Since 2016, Samarth has helped older Indians live independently and safely in their own homes, while giving their children, often living in other cities or countries, peace of mind.Starting with New Delhi on the 1st of the month, Samarth will host anniversary gatherings throughout October in 15 cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.Two simple acts sit at the heart of every anniversary event. Each elder and care manager at the event plants a seed in a pot and carries it back to their own home. The seed stands for what Samarth works for every day, which is growth, renewal and a full life lived in familiar surroundings. Like the plant, ageing well needs steady, everyday care, not a single intervention.At every location, Samarth's care managers, the people who show up for elders, day after day, write a personal pledge on a brick. These bricks will travel from every city to Samarth's headquarters in Gurugram. There they will be assembled into a“Wall of Trust”, one structure built from hundreds of individual commitments made in every part of the country.Together, the seed and the brick capture Samarth's model. Elders stay in their own homes where they have laid strong roots. Behind them stands a team whose trust has been built one promise at a time.The Samarth story, ten years in brief:Samarth (Hindi for“capable”) began with a personal question its founders faced themselves. How do you care for ageing parents who want to stay in their own homes, when you cannot always be there? The answer led to the creation of Samarth in 2016 for families across India. In the first year they were already available across 50 cities in the country and had started building a network of local care managers, each acting as a trusted presence for elders whose children lived away.“We were very sure that we wanted our Care Managers to be people who had care as a part of their DNA. We were also sure that they were available everywhere in our country. We just needed to find them, and create an ecosystem where they could thrive along with the company”, said Asheesh Gupta, Founder & CEO, Samarth.Having remained steadfast through the Covid years when Samarth set up the National Elderline to help elders in three states through the crisis, and having set standards for elder care in India through extensive research and surveys, today Samarth has 600 Care Managers across the country caring for thousands of elders, whose families are spread across 33 countries. Highlighted by national media and Niti Aayog, as the benchmark for elder care, Samarth has developed cutting edge proprietary technology, and developed a three-layer system of care which is delivered by a workforce consisting of 97% women, who are highly educated and sincere professionals devoted to elder care.The future is elders ageing at home, independently and with dignity:Most Indian elders want to grow old in their own homes. In the past, for many families the default answer has been to hire a full-time attendant or maid. Samarth offers a different model, built around the elder's independence rather than their dependence.“We started Samarth because we were trying to care for our own parents from a distance,” added Gupta.“Ten years later, the promise is the same. An elder should never have to choose between staying at home and being safe. Our wall of trust at the end of this month is symbolic of this.”Elders want to have a sense of purpose and shouldn't have to shrink their life to the limitations of age-related circumstances or ailments. However, elders are genuinely vulnerable and Samarth recognises and addresses the concerns that children have with physical, emotional and financial safety of their elderly parents, through vetting and extensive training.India's senior population is expected to grow to 15% of the total population by 2036 according to a CARE Ratings Report cited in the Times of India on July 14, and Samarth will continue to push the boundaries of elder care to ensure that elders in the country receive the quality of care they deserve while their families can continue to grow and thrive wherever they are, with the confidence that their parents are well cared for.About Samarth Elder CareSamarth Elder Care is India's leading professional elder care company, helping older adults live with dignity and independence while giving their families, wherever in the world they may be, the assurance of high-quality care. Founded in 2016 by alumni of IIT, IIM, Cambridge, Yale and, with executive leadership backgrounds at McKinsey & Company, Samarth operates across 350+ cities in India, serves families in 33+ countries, and is backed by Social Alpha. Trusted by diaspora families across North America, UAE, Asia & Australia, Samarth services span in-home care with a dedicated Care Manager, community and wellbeing programmes, and specialist clinical care through the Samarth Clinic for Healthy Ageing.When a family cannot be there, Samarth is.Sources:NITI Aayog Frontier Tech, Facilitating Aging with Grace -What you need to know when choosing caregivers for parents - The Times of India -Samarth Elder Care in Times of India -Zee News, Samarth Community reinventing life for elderly in India -YourStory, How Samarth is helping the elderly live an independent life -

Chitralekha Samaddar Sen

Samarth Elder Care

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Samarth Elder Care Marks 10 Years of Helping India's Elders Age at Home & Delivering Peace of Mind to Their NRI Children News Provided By Samarth Life Management Pvt Ltd October 12, 2026, 13:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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