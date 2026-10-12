Angliana Cabinets Wins Verified Excellence Award In Lexington

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 4.5-star rating across 74 reviews and a reputation for quality, in-stock kitchen and bath cabinetry.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Angliana Cabinets, an in-stock kitchen and bath cabinetry retailer, has been named winner of the Verified Excellence Award for Lexington by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's combination of quality, selection, and value.

Based in Lexington's Manchester Market and Distillery District, Angliana Cabinets specializes in in-stock kitchen cabinets, including white and unfinished shaker styles, and bathroom vanities, with cabinets, molding, and parts available immediately rather than subject to manufacturing delays. The company's cabinets feature solid wood doors, dovetailed boxes with reinforced plywood, industrial-grade PPG enamel finishes, and thick drawer materials, giving customers quality construction typically associated with custom-order pricing.

Angliana Cabinets offers complimentary 3D kitchen design consultation and measuring services, along with orders ready for pickup within 24 hours. The company, an NKBA Certified Member, is co-located with Kentucky Tile Closeouts and serves contractors, house flippers, homeowners, and designers not only across Kentucky but as far away as Chicago, New Jersey, Cleveland, and Texas.

The recognition reflects Angliana Cabinets' 4.5-star rating across 74 reviews from customers throughout the Lexington area.

The Verified Excellence Award is presented by the Consumer Ratings Institute, an independent organization that evaluates businesses based on verified consumer feedback and consistent service quality, helping residents identify companies with a proven record of trust.

Angliana Cabinets continues to serve Lexington and customers traveling from across the region, offering in-stock cabinetry with free design consultations and 24-hour pickup availability.

About Angliana Cabinets

Angliana Cabinets is an in-stock kitchen and bath cabinetry retailer based in Lexington, Kentucky, offering solid wood cabinets and vanities with complimentary 3D design consultation. The company serves contractors, house flippers, homeowners, and designers with immediate availability and 24-hour pickup. For more information or to schedule a design consultation, visit anglianacabinets.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Angliana Cabinets

Angliana Cabinets

(859) 255-4700

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Angliana Cabinets Wins Verified Excellence Award in Lexington News Provided By Awardy October 12, 2026, 13:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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