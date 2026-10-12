ICICI Prudential AMC Q2 Net Profit Slips 8 Pc Sequentially To Rs 889 Crore
The company's total income also moderated during the quarter, falling 3.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,691 crore from Rs 1,745 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.
Despite the sequential decline in earnings, the fund house announced an interim dividend of Rs 30 per equity share. The company has fixed October 21, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the dividend payout.
"The Board of Directors of the company approved the declaration and payment of interim dividend of 30 per equity share to the equity
shareholders of the company, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on October 21, 2026, being record date fixed for this purpose," it said.
In a regulatory filing, the company said the interim dividend would be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members or in the records of depositories as beneficial owners on the record date.
Shares of ICICI Prudential AMC ended the day 2.01 per cent lower at Rs 2,969.40 on the stock exchanges, underperforming the NSE Nifty, which declined 0.70 per cent.
The stock has witnessed considerable volatility over the past year. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 706.80 and a low of Rs 441.80. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined 22.47 per cent.
The company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 87,679.39 crore at the close of trade, while its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 68.39.
The September-quarter results were announced after market hours.
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