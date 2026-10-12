Bihar Govt Transfers Rs 112.14 Crore To 1.60 Lakh Flood-Hit Families

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) The Bihar government has disbursed Rs 112.14 crore in financial assistance to flood-affected families across the state.

On Monday, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary transferred an ex gratia amount of Rs 7,000 each to the bank accounts of 1.60 lakh beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

During a programme at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Samrat Choudhary directed all District Magistrates (DMs) to promptly submit details of flood-affected families who have not yet received the assistance so that eligible beneficiaries can also be provided relief.

He announced that the agricultural input subsidy for farmers affected by the floods would be transferred to their accounts on October 14.

The assistance is intended to provide relief to farmers whose crops were damaged by the flooding.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to complete repairs to flood-damaged infrastructure before Diwali.

He stressed the need to accelerate relief and rehabilitation work to restore normalcy in affected areas as quickly as possible.

Recent flooding in the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati and Kamla Balan rivers has affected approximately 55 lakh people in Bihar.

Many families have suffered damage to their homes, crops and other property.

The impact remains visible in Bhagalpur, Patna, Munger, Bhojpur and Buxar districts, where erosion along the Ganga continues despite a decline in the river's water level.

In Naugachia, several multi-storey houses have reportedly been swept into the river because of severe erosion.

Besides the Ganga basin, soil erosion also happened in the Gandak, Bagmati, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, and Kamla Balan basins and several districts like West Champaran, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, and Madhunai are affected by it.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to speed up relief and rehabilitation measures in flood-hit areas.

Priority has been given to repairing damaged roads, restoring essential infrastructure and ensuring the timely provision of necessary services.

The Bihar government aims to provide financial relief to affected families while completing restoration work within the stipulated timeline.