Calcutta HC Directs Police Chief To Ensure Security Of TMC Legislator Kunal Ghosh

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata. Oct 12 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner to ensure total security for Trinamool Congress legislator Kunal Ghosh after he reported two consecutive attacks on him and his vehicles last month.

A single-judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya also directed the city police to ensure that such attacks on Ghosh, a journalist-turned-politician and a prominent face of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress, are not repeated.

The court referred the matter to a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court. The case will be heard simultaneously with the public interest litigation filed concerning incidents of egg-pelting targeting individuals across West Bengal.

Justice Bhattacharyya also directed the office of the Kolkata Police Commissioner, Ajay K Nand, to submit a report on the matter on the next date of hearing.

On September 28, Ghosh approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection amid fears of further attacks. The Beliaghata MLA moved the Calcutta High Court after he and his vehicle were attacked twice within 24 hours, first near Uttar Parara in Hooghly district on September 26 and again in Kolkata on September 27.

The matter came up for hearing on Monday. Justice Bhattacharyya directed the city police chief to ensure the security of Ghosh.

During the hearing, Ghosh's counsel expressed concern over his security. He argued that his client, despite being an elected public representative, had been provided with just two police guards. Ghosh's counsel sought enhanced security for him, including a pilot car.

“The incidents that took place on September 26 and September 27 cannot be seen as mere incidents of egg pelting. Rather, there were attempts on his life,” he argued further.

In view of this argument, Justice Bhattacharyya raised the question of how a mob attack could have taken place despite the presence of two policemen. The court also questioned why such a situation arose if the security personnel were present.

Ghosh's vehicle was allegedly attacked at Uttarpara in Hooghly district on the afternoon of September 26, when he was travelling to Serampore to attend a rally to be addressed by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ghosh alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were behind the incident.

The following day, Ghosh alleged he was targeted again in his Beliaghata constituency in Kolkata. He claimed several people followed his vehicle when he was leaving his residence and that some of them were carrying revolvers.

Ghosh further alleged that an attempt was made to break the windows of his car with a hammer, while stones were also hurled at the front and rear windows of his vehicle. He said his vehicle was damaged in the incident.

According to Ghosh, his car was chased up to Narkeldanga, and he accused BJP-backed men of being behind the attack. He also alleged that the police had remained inactive despite the incidents.

The BJP has denied the allegations of involvement in the attacks.