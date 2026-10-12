GBI Establishes Embio Biotech As The Global Commercial Home Of Embio PLA

Singapore and Dubai – October 2026 – To support future expansion plans, Global Biopolymers Industries (GBI) today announced a strategic realignment of its biopolymers business. Emirates Biotech will focus on building and operating a world-scale PLA production plant in the UAE while Embio Biotech will serve as the global commercial home of the Embio PLA product range. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Join the waiting list. Earn Headquartered in Dubai and led by François de Bie, Embio Biotech will be responsible for the global marketing and sales of the Embio PLA product range, working with converters, brands and distributors to support adoption across international markets. Emirates Biotech, under the leadership of Viktoria de Simone, will focus on building and operating its world-scale PLA production facility in the United Arab Emirates, creating advanced local manufacturing capacity and a regional source of plant-based polymers. Engineering, technology, and operations expertise will be consolidated at GBI Management Services and will be led by Marc Verbruggen. “This realignment positions us for international growth,” said Dorus Everwijn, President of GBI.“Dedicated hubs for sales, engineering and production give each organisation a clear mandate and allow for greater focus.” “Demand for sustainable materials is growing across markets, and customers need both reliable supply and practical support to make the transition,” said François de Bie.“Embio Biotech will be the commercial home of Embio PLA, giving converters, brands and distributors one partner for the material and the expertise needed to use it.” “The UAE is building a globally competitive, sustainable industrial base, and advanced local manufacturing has an important role to play,” said Viktoria de Simone of Emirates Biotech.“Our focus is to build a world-scale PLA plant that strengthens regional access to plant-based polymers and creates advanced manufacturing capacity in the UAE, in line with Operation 300bn.”