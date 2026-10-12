Pep Guardiola announced as official brand ambassador of the project

Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026: Ohana Development, a leading Abu Dhabi real estate developer, has announced Erling Haaland as a proud homeowner at Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana during the launch of the project's second phase. Featuring two- and three-bedroom townhouses, duplex villas, and four- and five-bedroom villas, sales are set to commence on 19 October 2026. The launch event at Etihad Arena was graced by guest of honour Pep Guardiola, who was announced as the project's official brand ambassador. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The event was attended by over 4,000 guests, including government officials, VIPs, brokers, industry partners and Manchester City legend, Alfie Haaland, who were welcomed by Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development and Mustafa El Sammak, COO of Ohana Development.

Located along Yas Canal, adjacent to Yas Island, the development spans 1.67 million square metres and will feature more than 2,000 residences. The world's first Manchester City-branded residential community has already broken ground and is scheduled for phased delivery by 2029.

Phase 2 offers homes ranging in size from 1,938 to 4,887 square feet. Two-bedroom townhouses have an average price of AED 3.75 million, providing a new option for buyers seeking a home within the community.

The launch also highlighted the development's planned Manchester City Park, designed as the community's main destination for sport, recreation and family life. Together, the new home types and extensive outdoor amenities expand the residential offering following unprecedented demand for Phase 1, which sold out within 72 hours in Q1 this year.

A highlight of the evening was the announcement of Pep Guardiola as the project's brand ambassador, followed by his appearance on stage for a conversation about passion, discipline, resilience and sustaining success. The discussion also explored the importance of teamwork, shared belief and creating an environment that helps people thrive, as well as how Manchester City's values of ambition, hard work and togetherness can extend beyond football into everyday life at Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana.

Another surprise at the event was a video appearance by Manchester City star Erling Haaland, who announced that he was excited to be joining the Ohana family as a proud homeowner with a five-bedroom villa for his family at Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana. Additionally, Manchester City legend, Alfie Haaland also picked up the keys to his new home in the community.

Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said:“The response to our first phase demonstrated the confidence buyers place in Abu Dhabi and in our vision for Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana. Phase 2 builds on that momentum, offering more families and investors the opportunity to become part of a development that brings together unique homes, sport and wellbeing amenities, in Abu Dhabi, one of the world's most appealing cities.”

He added:“Welcoming Pep Guardiola as the project's official brand ambassador adds a meaningful dimension to this vision. His dedication to excellence and emphasis on teamwork reflect the qualities we want this community to embody. Our focus remains on translating that vision into a residential destination that delivers lasting value.”

In his comments, Pep Guardiola said:“In professional sport, we understand that performance depends on more than training. Recovery, balance and wellbeing are just as important, and those principles matter in everyday life too. Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana places sport and wellness at the heart of the community, giving residents opportunities to stay active, recharge and spend time together. That approach is what makes the project particularly appealing to me, and I am pleased to join Ohana Development as its official brand ambassador for this unique community.”

At the heart of the landscape masterplan, the Manchester City Park and Manchester City Sports Clubhouse will anchor a connected network of nine neighbourhood parks. Shaded walkways, pedestrian-friendly streets and green corridors will link these spaces, giving residents access to outdoor activities close to their homes.

Planned family amenities include dedicated gathering areas, children's play spaces, barbecue stations, shaded dining tables and seating areas. A central lawn will provide space for informal recreation and relaxation, while a food hub, pavilion, event areas and an outdoor screen with stepped seating will support community gatherings.

The sports offering will include football pitches, tennis and basketball courts, shaded outdoor fitness equipment, and cycling and jogging routes. A skate park, parkour park, climbing walls, karting arena and bike arena will add further recreational options.

The wider lifestyle offering includes a Manchester City training academy, fitness and recovery facilities, and a canal-front promenade, alongside City Lounge and City Café.

About Ohana Development:

Ohana Development is a leading private developer in the Middle East, specialising in the conceptualisation, design, and development of attainable luxury residences in prime locations, thoughtfully crafted to meet the unique aspirations of its clients. True to its name, which means“family” in Hawaiian, Ohana embodies a family spirit, creating a sense of belonging and connection in every community it builds. Guided by core values of customer centricity, attainable luxury, and personalisation, Ohana ensures that every project, from serene beachfronts and canal views to hillside homes and visionary concepts, enhances lifestyle value through a seamless blend of modernity and exclusivity.

With over 35 years of expertise, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional homes that blend luxury, quality, and value. Operating across four regional offices and supported by a team of over 2,000 employees, the company has developed an impressive portfolio of 11,000+ residential units. By ensuring every customer becomes part of the Ohana family, the company delivers properties that enrich lives and create a lasting legacy for generations.

Renowned for its world-class properties, Ohana's flagship developments, 'Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana', 'Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana', 'ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana', and 'Ohana by the Sea', located in the UAE, exemplifies the brand's promise to create sophisticated, unique spaces. Other signature projects in Lebanon, include Ohana Villas, featuring bespoke designs from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection and Ohana Hills, offering breathtaking sea views. These developments highlight Ohana Development's commitment to providing unparalleled, client-focused lifestyle experiences, establishing the company as a leader in the UAE and internationally.