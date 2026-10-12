Kasumigaseki Properties Development Introduces Its Japanese Approach To Real Estate In The United Arab Emirates

Tokyo-listed Kasumigaseki Capital expands its presence in the United Arab Emirates from real estate investment to development through Kasumigaseki Properties Development. Guided by three Japanese values - hinshitsu quality, anshin (peace of mind) and kakushin (innovation) - the developer draws on a parent group with 135 projects and a project pipeline and AUM of approximately US$7.69 billion as of August 2026.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 2026 – Kasumigaseki Properties Development, the real estate development arm of Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd., introduced its approach to the Emirati market, built around quality, peace of mind and purposeful innovation. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The announcement marks a new chapter for the group in the United Arab Emirates, building on its established presence as a real estate investor. Through Kasumigaseki Properties Development, the group now intends to develop its own projects locally, bringing the Japanese standards of quality, care and long-term thinking that underpin its approach to real estate.

The move comes as buyers and investors in the United Arab Emirates give more weight to build quality, functionality, reliable delivery and long-term asset performance, alongside the established priorities of design and location. Kasumigaseki Properties Development responds to this by starting every project with a period of study into the site, the people who will live there and the problem the project needs to solve. Decisions on design, materials, technology and delivery are made only once that understanding is in place, and every decision is evidenced - a discipline the company calls 'The Art of Knowing'.

The same thinking runs through Kasumigaseki Properties Development's three values. Japanese heritage is not an aesthetic reference for the company; it is embedded in governance, decision-making, design and long-term commitment.

Hinshitsu (quality) is an uncompromising standard, applied to every material and decision, and to every person the company builds for, regardless of price point. It can be seen in precise detailing, carefully planned spaces and craftsmanship, with materials chosen for how they perform over time as well as how they look, while being sourced locally wherever the standard allows.

Anshin (peace of mind) is the feeling of being in safe hands, from the first conversation to long after the sale. At an institutional level, that peace of mind is backed by Kasumigaseki Capital: founded in 2011, listed on the current Growth Market since 2018, transferred to the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2023, externally audited and publicly accountable. As of 31 August 2026, the group reported 135 projects with a combined project pipeline and AUM of approximately US$7.69 billion, an increase of 83.5% on the previous fiscal year-end.

Kakushin (innovation) is the pursuit of what's next: the company never stops finding better ways to build, to serve and to give. Kasumigaseki Properties Development introduces innovations where they make daily life easier, plans homes around how residents actually use them, and builds its ideas on research into what the market needs. Accordingly, 'kakushin' stands as the discipline of refusing to repeat what already exists when something better is possible.

Tatsuya Suzuki, Chief Executive Officer of Kasumigaseki Properties Development, said:

“Investing in a building and creating one carry very different responsibilities. As investors, we assessed the work of others. As a developer, every detail is ours to answer for, from the first drawing to handover and every year that follows. We are taking that on in the United Arab Emirates because we believe buyers here are ready to expect it from every developer, and we intend to be the one that delivers it.”

Kasumigaseki Properties Development's philosophy does not change with the price point. Its projects may span different segments and architectural styles, each shaped by its location and the people it is built for, but the same standards of quality, long-term care and purposeful innovation apply to all of them. The developer behind each project stays constant; each product carries its own identity.

Each project also follows Kasumigaseki Capital's philosophy, 'Turning challenge into value', which begins by identifying what a market lacks and then applies capital, design and operational expertise to address it. For residents, that could mean more efficient use of space, more durable construction, stronger community planning or closer continuity between delivery and long-term ownership.

That continuity is central to Kasumigaseki Properties Development's approach after handover as after-sales support and accountability to the communities it builds in put 'anshin' (peace of mind) into practice through stewardship that continues beyond delivery.

Further details of Kasumigaseki Properties Development's first development project in the United Arab Emirates will be announced soon.

About Kasumigaseki Properties Development:

Kasumigaseki Properties Development is the real estate development arm of Kasumigaseki Capital, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market.

Rooted in Japanese discipline and long-term thinking, Kasumigaseki Properties Development is guided by a simple belief: every challenge is an opportunity to create something better. This philosophy shapes how the company studies context, designs with purpose and applies consistent standards of quality, care and accountability across every project.

From the first decision through handover and beyond, Kasumigaseki Properties Development takes a long-term view of its responsibility to residents, communities and the places it builds – creating lasting value through precision, purposeful innovation and guardianship.

Think forward.About Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd.

Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd. TSE Prime: 3498Kasumigaseki Capital is a real estate consulting firm listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company specializes in businesses with growth potential and social significance, drawing on the market insight its management team has built over many years in investment. It operates across four business pillars: Hotel, Logistics, Overseas, and Healthcare. In each area, Kasumigaseki Capital provides optimal planning and solutions that meet the needs of real estate investors while addressing social issues.

Global Headquarters: Kasumigaseki Common Gate West Building, Chiyoda City, Tokyo 100-0013, Japan