Sobha Realty And Rakbank Sign Mou To Offer Preferential Home Financing Solutions To Property Buyers

Rakbank to provide home financing solutions to eligible Sobha property buyers across ready and selected off-plan residential properties Rakbank representatives to be present at select Sobha premises to guide customers through the home financing journey Eligible resident and non-resident buyers to benefit from a simpler, more convenient route to financing

Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Sobha Realty, a leading luxury real estate developer, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rakbank, the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah, to provide home financing solutions to eligible buyers of Sobha properties. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The MoU establishes a framework through which Rakbank will offer preferential and competitive mortgage solutions to Sobha customers purchasing eligible freehold residential properties. The partnership reflects both organisations' commitment to creating a simpler, more transparent and customer-focused home-buying journey.

Under the partnership, eligible customers purchasing ready Sobha properties across Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be able to apply for financing immediately, subject to Rakbank's eligibility criteria and approval.

For selected off-plan properties in Dubai, financing will be available once the customer has paid at least 50% of the property value and on achievement of prescribed construction milestone. Customers will benefit from enhanced flexibility by enabling them to access financing at different stages of their property purchase.

As part of the collaboration, Rakbank representatives will be present at select Sobha premises to provide customers with direct support, respond to financing queries and guide buyers through the mortgage application process. By bringing banking expertise closer to the point of purchase, the partnership aims to make the financing journey more convenient and easier to navigate.

Home financing solutions will be extended to eligible non-resident buyers for ready residential properties, including Golden Visa holders, further supporting the UAE's appeal as a destination for international property ownership and long-term investment.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, said:

“Homeownership is one of the most important financial decisions a customer will make, and access to reliable, transparent and well-structured financing plays a critical role in that journey. Our partnership with Rakbank reflects Sobha Realty's commitment to enhancing the customer experience by providing buyers with greater financial clarity, convenience and confidence when purchasing a Sobha property.

“As demand for high-quality residential communities continues to grow across the UAE, collaborations of this nature support a more seamless home-buying process while reinforcing long-term confidence in the real estate sector.”

Sobha Realty is recognised for its Backward Integration model, through which key aspects of the development value chain, including design, engineering, construction, interiors, quality control and delivery, are managed in-house. With five decades of development expertise within the Group and a growing portfolio of luxury communities across the UAE, Sobha Realty continues to focus on delivering residences defined by craftsmanship, consistency, delivery certainty and long-term value for homeowners and investors.

Shehzad Hameed, Managing Director, Retail Banking at Rakbank, said:

“Buying a home is a significant milestone, and the financing journey should give customers clarity and confidence at every step. Our partnership with Sobha Realty brings together quality residential communities and accessible home financing solutions to make that journey simpler and more convenient for eligible buyers.

By having Rakbank representatives available at select Sobha premises, customers will be able to receive guidance and explore their financing options closer to the point of purchase. This reflects how we want to support our customers: combining convenient access with the reassurance of knowledgeable, human support.

Customers can also benefit from our unique Home in One mortgage, where savings held in a linked account can help reduce mortgage interest rate, enabling homeowners to get more value from their mortgage while maintaining access to their funds.

The partnership also enables us to serve a broad range of eligible buyers, including residents, non-residents and Golden Visa holders, while supporting continued investment in the UAE's residential property market.”

About Sobha Realty:

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by the visionary entrepreneur Mr. PNC Menon, the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India. For five decades, Sobha Realty has been redefining the real estate value chain through 'Backward Integration' by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of design, development and construction. Today, the firm has developed into one of the most prominent and premium real estate developers in the UAE and aims to become a global real estate developer with its essence, 'The Art of Detail,' remaining deeply embedded in the organisation's DNA. With a proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, the company has 15 masterplans across the UAE and is continually expanding its presence in the city with numerous other prominent projects. The flagship community of Sobha Hartland is a thriving community that is home to 11,000-plus residents, while Sobha Siniya Island, the developer's first island project, features luxury villas, mansions, and resorts in a serene island setting.

About Rakbank:

Since 1976

We've helped people and businesses across the UAE grow with confidence – giving them the tools, the support, and the trust to make things happen. We started as a community bank and grew into one of the country's most dynamic financial institutions. What's never changed is our belief that banking should work for people, not the other way around.

Digital with a human touch:

Today, we're leading a new chapter – one that combines smart digital innovation with genuine human connection. We call it digital with a human touch.

How we serve you:

We serve customers across every segment through our Personal Banking Group (PBG), Business Banking Group (BBG), and Wholesale Banking Group (WBG). As the UAE's go-to SME bank, we're helping thousands of businesses grow and thrive with seamless, digital-first banking.

Our ecosystem:

Our group also includes Skiply, the region's leading school payments app; Protego, our next-generation insurance aggregator; and RAK Insurance, one of the UAE's most trusted insurers – together creating an ecosystem that makes life simpler and safer for our customers.

Shaping what's next:

From empowering entrepreneurs and SMEs to launching the UAE's first crypto brokerage for retail customers and our own AI-powered digital assistant, we're shaping the future of banking while keeping the heart of it the same: people.