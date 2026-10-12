TECOM Group Becomes First Company In The Region To Earn Dual EPRA Gold Awards For Financial And Sustainability Reporting

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Gold in the 2026 EPRA Financial Best Practices Recommendations (BPR) Awards Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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. Gold in the 2026 EPRA Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations (sBPR) Awards

. Sets a new regional benchmark as the first company in the region to earn EPRA Gold in both programmes and the only DFM-listed company to hold EPRA Gold

Dubai, UAE, October 2026: TECOM Group PJSC (DFM: TECOM), the owner and operator of specialised business districts in Dubai, has earned Gold in the 2026 European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) Best Practices Recommendations (BPR) Awards and the EPRA Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations (sBPR) Awards.

The dual recognition positions TECOM Group as the first company in the region to earn EPRA Gold for both financial and sustainability reporting, as well as the only Dubai Financial Market (DFM)-listed company to hold EPRA Gold. It is also the only company assessed by EPRA in 2026 to progress from Silver to Gold in both programmes.

The dual Gold Awards mark TECOM Group's first EPRA Gold recognition and underscore its sustained focus on clear, reliable, and high-quality financial and sustainability disclosures.

EPRA is a not-for-profit association representing Europe's listed real estate sector. Its BPR framework promotes transparent, consistent, and comparable financial reporting, while the sBPR framework provides guidance on environmental, social, and governance disclosures. The annual BPR and sBPR Awards recognise companies for their adherence to these respective frameworks. Deloitte conducts the BPR financial reporting assessments, while JLL conducts the sBPR sustainability reporting assessments.

TECOM Group's progression from Silver to Gold across both programmes in 2026 highlights its focus on elevating governance and reporting practices and providing shareholders, investors and stakeholders with clear, actionable insights into its long-term value creation.

Dr. Christoph Berentzen, Chief Financial Officer of TECOM Group, said:“Our sustained efforts and commitment to transparency have strengthened the quality, consistency, and clarity of TECOM Group's financial and sustainability reporting. This progress reflects the rigour of our reporting processes and the collaboration across our organisation to provide shareholders and stakeholders with clear, decision-useful insight into our performance, governance, and long-term priorities, reinforcing Dubai's standing as a world-class business destination. These efforts have culminated in TECOM Group progressing from Silver to Gold in both EPRA programmes and becoming the first company in the region to achieve this dual distinction.”

Since listing on the DFM in 2022, TECOM Group has continued to strengthen its financial and sustainability reporting by prioritising transparent, consistent, and accessible disclosures that drive long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.