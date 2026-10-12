Abu Dhabi Gaming And Epic Games Conclude Unreal Engine 'Train The Trainer' Programme

Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: Unreal (part of Epic Games) has delivered its three-week in-person Train-the-Trainer programme in partnership with Abu Dhabi Gaming, marking the first time the programme was delivered outside Unreal training facility in Serbia. The programme equipped university educators with practical skills and teaching methodologies through experiential learning combining hands-on Unreal Engine training, capstone game projects and weekly teach-back sessions. Train the Trainer enabled participating educators to transfer their knowledge to students and give more young people exposure to real-time development tools and practical game development skills. The programme brought together educators from arts, computer science and game development disciplines at universities across Abu Dhabi, including Abu Dhabi University, Zayed University, Al Ain University, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, NYU Abu Dhabi, UAEU, HCT. The programme reflects Abu Dhabi Gaming's wider focus on strengthening the foundations of Abu Dhabi's gaming sector by investing in the people, institutions and capabilities that support its long-term growth. David Garcia, Epic Games Partner and Education Advisor, attended the final presentations in Abu Dhabi, said:“The progress demonstrated by the cohort over three weeks was impressive. Participants combined technical learning with practical projects and teaching exercises, providing a strong foundation for the next stage of their development.” [MS1.1][HA1.2] Abu Dhabi Gaming is exploring opportunities for future Train the Trainer cohorts based on interest from educational institutions. Educators, universities and organisations interested in future programmes or wider collaboration opportunities with Abu Dhabi Gaming can contact... Key Facts:. A three-week, in-person Unreal Engine Train the Trainer programme delivered by Epic Games in Abu Dhabi to build Unreal Engine expertise among educators so they can transfer practical, industry-relevant skills to students.. 14 university educators from arts, computer science and game development disciplines across Abu Dhabi through experiential learning combining hands-on Unreal Engine training, capstone game projects and weekly teach-back sessions.. Epic Games: An interactive entertainment and technology company and the creator of Fortnite and Unreal Engine.. Unreal Engine: Epic Games' real-time 3D creation platform, used to develop games and interactive experiences across gaming and other industries.. Abu Dhabi Gaming: is a government-led initiative that coordinates the broad efforts throughout Abu Dhabi to transform the emirate into a global gaming hub. With a focus on business attraction, talent development, and community and esports, Abu Dhabi Gaming is accelerating the growth of the region's gaming industry. About Abu Dhabi Gaming: Abu Dhabi Gaming is a government-led initiative that coordinates the broad efforts throughout Abu Dhabi to transform the emirate into a global gaming hub. With a focus on talent development, business attraction and community and esports, Abu Dhabi Gaming is accelerating the growth of the region's gaming industry. Since its foundation, Abu Dhabi Gaming has been driving the ecosystem's expansion by providing opportunities for aspiring talent, while working collaboratively with strategic global and local partners across the games industry spectrum. This initiative is the biggest of its kind in the Middle East, with a network of over 100 partners specializing in games development, publishing, esports and more.