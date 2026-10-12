American Bitcoin's Mining Economics Could Be Its Edge This Analyst Sees A Potential 185% Upside



American Bitcoin stock edged higher in premarket trading on Monday after H.C. Wainwright assumed coverage with a 'Buy' rating.

The firm called the company a“pure-play Bitcoin accumulation platform” whose structural cost advantage kept its production costs among the lowest in the industry. The company, majority-owned by Hut 8, holds about 8,300 BTC and will report third-quarter results next month.

American Bitcoin (ABTC) stock edged higher in the early morning on Monday after H.C. Wainwright called the company a“pure-play Bitcoin accumulation platform” and set a $22 price target.

In a note to investors cited by TheFly, H.C. Wainwright assumed coverage of the stock with a 'Buy' rating. Against Friday's close of $7.73, the $22 target implies about 185% upside.

The firm's case rested on cost. H.C. Wainwright explained that American Bitcoin had a structural cost advantage that kept its production costs among the lowest in the industry. It added that the company could grow its share of the market faster as it deployed more mining machines. The company's own numbers supported that view. American Bitcoin spent about $36,500 to mine each Bitcoin (BTC) in the second quarter. Bitcoin was trading near $83,500 at the time of writing, more than double that cost.

ABTC's stock was up over 1%, in premarket trading. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ABTC in the 'extremely bearish' zone, while chatter around it stayed at 'low' levels over the past day.

Wall Street's consensus price target for American Bitcoin is $14.67, implying approximately 90% upside from its current share price of $7.73. Source: Koyfin

H.C. Wainwright is more optimistic than the rest of Wall Street. According to Koyfin data, ABTC analysts have a 12-month average price target of $14.67, which would be roughly 90% upside from Friday's close.

Mining To Hold

American Bitcoin mines Bitcoin and keeps it, instead of selling to fund operations. That approach makes it“an accumulation platform.”

“We generate Bitcoin through scaled infrastructure rather than simply holding it on a balance sheet,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of American Bitcoin, Mike Ho said in August. The strategy has grown its reserve quickly. The company holds 8,300 BTC, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.

Last month, BTIG also initiated 'Buy' Rating for American Bitcoin, citing its ​​growing Bitcoin treasury and mining business.

Next Up, Earnings

The company was set up in 2025 and is majority-owned by Hut 8 (HUT), which has now pivoted its focus to data center infrastructure. ABTC shares have traded on a split-adjusted basis since July, after a 1-for-15 reverse stock split. The company will report third-quarter (Q3) results after the market closes on November 4.

Analysts expect revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, according to Koyfin. That would be up about 6.4% from the $67.02 million the company reported in the prior quarter. Consensus points to a loss of $0.08 a share, against a loss of $0.80 in the prior quarter.

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