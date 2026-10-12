Global Village Opens On Wednesday: What Visitors Can Expect On Opening Night

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Global Village will open its gates for Season 31 at 6pm on Wednesday, October 14, with celebrations planned to mark the return of the Dubai attraction.

The opening-night programme will include the confetti shower at the Gate of the World and the Parade of the World, featuring performers representing cultures from around the globe. Organisers say guests can expect other surprises during the evening but have kept details under wraps.

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The celebrations will give visitors a chance to be among the first to experience the new season, which brings together cultures, cuisines, shopping and entertainment. Global Village said the evening would include picture opportunities and other highlights from the moment the gates open.

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The destination's usual operating hours will begin after opening day. From Sunday to Wednesday, it will welcome guests from 4pm to midnight. On Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays, it will stay open until 1am.

Visitors can also purchase the Mega Gold and Mega Silver VIP Packs, which combine Global Village's premium privileges with Dubai Parks and Resorts passes or tickets. The packs are aimed at families and frequent visitors who want to enjoy both destinations during the season.

Guests can choose between three-month Multi-Park Seasonal Passes and one-day tickets that provide access to two parks. The Mega Gold Pack costs Dh4,990 and includes a choice of eight seasonal passes or 12 park tickets.

The Mega Silver Pack is priced at Dh3,490. It includes either five seasonal passes or seven park tickets. The packs are available online at coca-cola-arena and in person at the dedicated Dubai Parks and Resorts ticketing counter.

From October 14, visitors will also be able to buy the Mega VIP Packs at the Global Village box office. They are expected to become available at select Roxy Cinema locations soon.

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