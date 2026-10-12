Fuelcell Energy Appoints John Dansby To Lead Manufacturing Scale-Up

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accomplished global manufacturing executive will lead the expansion of FuelCell Energy's manufacturing operations and build the systems required to support future growth.

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) today announced that John Dansby has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Scale Up Manufacturing. He will lead FuelCell Energy's manufacturing scale-up strategy, including expanding its Torrington, Conn., operations to support 500 megawatts (MW) of annual capacity and developing the manufacturing systems and capabilities needed for growth beyond 500 MW.

The appointment comes as FuelCell Energy is scaling manufacturing to meet customers' growing need for reliable, distributed power that can be deployed quickly.

Dansby brings more than two decades of leadership across complex, high-volume global manufacturing operations. Most recently, he served as Global Vice President of Operations for Residential and Light Commercial at Carrier Corporation. He previously held senior manufacturing leadership positions at Polaris and Harley-Davidson and spent more than a decade in leadership roles at General Motors. Through his career, Dansby has led manufacturing transformations, capacity expansions and Lean operating systems that delivered measurable improvements in safety, quality, throughput, productivity and cost.

“John is joining FuelCell Energy at an important point in our growth,” said Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer of FuelCell Energy.“Customers increasingly need reliable power that can be deployed quickly and accepted by communities. Converting that opportunity into growth requires manufacturing scale, speed, quality and capital discipline. Our objective is to build repeatable processes that allow us to grow responsibly. John has the experience to help us do that.”

At Polaris, Dansby led a manufacturing turnaround that tripled site output while improving efficiency, quality and downtime performance. As Vice President of Global Manufacturing at Harley-Davidson, he directed manufacturing and advanced manufacturing engineering across seven global locations. His career also includes extensive plant and operations leadership at General Motors.

“I joined FuelCell Energy because the company has a differentiated technology and a significant opportunity to help customers meet growing power needs,” Dansby said.“My focus will be creating a manufacturing system that can scale reliably with customer demand.”

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) is an American clean energy technology company delivering continuous, scalable baseload power for mission-critical applications globally. The company's fuel cell systems generate electricity directly at the point of use, enabling reliable, low-emissions power for data centers, industrial facilities, utilities, and distributed generation customers. FuelCell Energy delivers commercially proven, modular, utility-scale systems-backed by global fuel cell deployments approaching one gigawatt. Learn more at

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