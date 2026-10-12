Kratos Highlights Recent Successful Flight Tests Of The J85 Engine Across Multiple Configurations, Including Lugged Launch, Palletized, And Surface-To-Surface Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The J85 is Production Ready, Including Kratos Recent 3,000-Engine Component Order for 2027 and a Path to 10,000+ Engines Annually by 2029

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company in defense, national security, and global markets, today announced major advancements in its turbojet technology. Highlighting these achievements are the recent successful flight tests of the TDI-J85 (J85) engine across multiple configurations, including Lugged Launch, Palletized, and Surface-to-Surface applications.









Kratos J85 Spartan Engine

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

“Our successful flight tests across diverse deployment methods prove the versatility and reliability of the TDI-J85 engine,” said Joseph Kovasity, Senior Vice President of Kratos TDI.“By pairing this operational success with a fully functional, high-rate manufacturing capability, we are transforming how the industry approaches affordable propulsion. Kratos' recent 3,000-engine component order for 2027 production and our path to 10,000+ engines annually by 2029 demonstrate our commitment to delivering mass and capability to the warfighter at an unprecedented scale.”

The J85 engine is engineered for maximum flexibility and the highest performance in the class with respect to high altitude start, reliability, and most importantly, efficiency which translates directly to more mission time/range and probability of success for low-cost cruise missiles, decoys, and unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The recent flight test successes validate its capability across three distinct operational concepts:



Lugged Launch: Demonstrating seamless integration and reliable ignition from standard rail or zero-length launchers.

Palletized Launch: Validating compatibility with cargo-aircraft-deployed rapid-launch systems. Surface-to-Surface: Proving rapid-start performance and high-acceleration capabilities required for containerized munition applications.



Simultaneously, the Kratos Spartan engine family is taking a central role in supporting multiple next-generation defense development programs. Designed for affordability and high-volume manufacturability, the Spartan engine provides a crucial solution for flexible deployment.

Kratos recently announced significant scale-up operations for its Kratos Spartan engine line to support a surge in development and production programs, placing long-lead orders for components to build 3,000+ engines in 2027 to meet rising demand. Kratos' Spartan engine manufacturing facility is fully operational, positioning the company to produce up to 10,000+ engines per year by 2029. This rapid scaling addresses the urgent Department of War (DoW) demand for high-performance, low-cost, mass-producible propulsion systems.

Eric DeMarco, Kratos President and CEO, said,“Kratos' Spartan Family of small turbojet engines for low-cost jet drones and cruise missiles is a recent example of the success of our strategy to make the internally funded investments necessary to deliver technology rich national security systems, products, hardware, and software at the right time, with the key performance, and in the high quantities demanded to rebuild the U.S. defense inventory. Kratos is focused on working with customers that want production-ready products now, as we work with the Department of War for the rebuild and reindustrialization of United States National Security capabilities.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and global markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers' mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding-edge approaches, with Kratos' approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos' primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems; advanced vehicles and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter-UAS, directed energy, communication, and other systems; and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit and follow Kratos on LinkedIn and X.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

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