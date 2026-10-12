Reporting Of Trading In Tryg Shares By Senior Management And Their Related Parties
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Board member Charlotte Dietzer has purchased 30,512 Tryg shares at DKK 147.90 for a total amount of DKK 4,512,725 on 12 October 2026.
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40_Transaction statement
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