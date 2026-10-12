Lobo Technologies Enters China's Projected RMB30 Trillion Silver Economy Via Exclusive AI-Powered Senior Care Cooperation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Combines Lobo's AI Data Center, SISaaS Platform, IoT Systems and Smart Wearable Hardware with Land Crest Advisory's Nationwide Network Covering 5,000+ Communities and ~800,000 Home-Based Senior-Care Members

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lobo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) (“Lobo” or the“Company”), an innovative manufacturer of electric mobility products and AI service provider, today announced that its subsidiaries, LOBO TOKEN OPS LTD. and LOBO (Hangzhou) Data Service Co., Ltd., have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the“Agreement”) with Land Crest Advisory Limited (Land Crest), a Hong Kong-registered advisory company that has access to resources of hundreds of community-based senior service centers across mainland China providing a full spectrum of convenient services for the elderly, to accelerate the development and deployment of AI-powered senior care solutions in China.

Under the cooperation framework, Lobo is expected to act as the exclusive technology and product infrastructure partner for the planned AI-powered senior care initiatives planned by Land Crest. Its anticipated responsibilities include providing a senior care Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Internet of Things (IoT) platform, an AI data center, an online operating system, wearable intelligent hardware products, technical support, system maintenance and hardware supply. Land Crest and its associated service networks are expected to focus on market expansion, community service center development, local operating teams, offline service delivery, member acquisition and implementation at the community-level.

The cooperation aims to establish an integrated AI-powered senior care service ecosystem connecting community demands, home-based senior care, member management, digital operations, IoT-enabled service delivery and intelligent hardware deployment. Community service locations and local operating centers are expected to serve as front-end user touchpoints, supported by Lobo's AI platform, SISaaS system, IoT architecture and smart hardware infrastructure.

China's silver economy is projected to reach approximately RMB30 trillion by 2035, driven by an aging population of nearly 300 million and growing demand for home-based, community-based and technology-enabled senior care services. This long-term demographic and market trend presents opportunities for technology providers to support more accessible, connected and efficient senior care services.

Through this exclusive cooperation, Lobo intends to combine its AI data center, SISaaS platform, IoT systems, smart wearable hardware products and supply chain capabilities with Land Crest's related service networks, which currently cover about 5,000 communities across China and reach approximately 800,000 home-based senior-care members.

Lobo believes that Land Crest's extensive community footprint could provide a meaningful long-term foundation for expanding access to senior-care services. As China's population continues to age, demand for health management, mobility assistance, home-based care, community support and connected care solutions may create opportunities for the parties to develop services tailored to the needs of older adults and their families.

The planned cooperation is expected to support a range of potential applications, including intelligent mobility, health monitoring, wearable device connectivity, community service coordination, member management, remote data support and technology-enabled elderly care operations. The parties intend to advance implementation through project-specific arrangements, including purchase orders, service confirmations and local deployment plans.

The Company believes the exclusive cooperation provides a practical foundation for advancing its AI-powered senior care strategy and accelerating its participation in China's large and rapidly expanding silver economy. The actual deployment scale, hardware procurement volume, member growth, revenue contribution and financial impact will depend on subsequent project execution, market adoption, regulatory compliance, financing availability and operational performance.

Mr. Huajian Xu, Chief Executive Officer of Lobo Technologies, commented:“This collaboration represents an important step in Lobo's strategy to enter the AI-powered senior care market with a practical, technology-enabled operating model. By combining Lobo's AI data center, software platform, IoT systems and smart hardware capabilities with Land Crest's nationwide community networks and local operating resources under an exclusive cooperation framework, we aim to develop a scalable, value-driven model for home-based and community-based senior care services across China. We believe this collaboration lays a solid foundation for exploring new application scenarios for the Company's AI technologies across industries, addressing diverse demands brought by population aging and helping the Company capture long‐term growth opportunities

About Lobo Technologies Ltd

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) is a manufacturer of electric mobility products and AI service provider. Its product portfolio includes electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, electric tricycles, electric four-wheeler carts, including golf carts and senior mobility vehicles, as well as AI-related wearable products and services. The Company continues to explore industrial applications of artificial intelligence.

About Land Crest Advisory Limited

Land Crest Advisory Limited (Land Crest) is a Hong Kong-registered company focused on the promotion and implementation of AI-enabled community-based senior care services. Through its established operating and cooperation networks, Land Crest and its related partners have developed access to more than 5,000 residential communities across China. These community networks are intended to support the deployment of senior care services, member acquisition, local service operations, community engagement and offline implementation of elderly care solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“seek,”“will,” and similar expressions. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's senior care strategy, the expected benefits of the exclusive strategic cooperation agreement, potential deployment of the SISaaS platform, community expansion, member development, hardware procurement, service revenue and future business performance. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ include, among others, the parties' ability to enter into and perform project-level arrangements, market acceptance of the Company's senior care solutions, availability and cost of hardware supply, regulatory approvals and compliance requirements, data privacy and cybersecurity obligations, financing conditions, execution risks, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results and are encouraged to review the risk factors that may affect the Company's future results as set forth in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Zane Xu

Investor Relations Manager

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Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Tel: +1-646-932-7242

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