Stewards Inc. To Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell On Oct. 14, Celebrating Company's Next Chapter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company leadership, board members and guests to gather at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate Stewards' Nasdaq listing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stewards Inc. (Nasdaq: SWRD) ("Stewards" or the "Company"), a diversified financial platform spanning private credit, real assets and technology-enabled financial infrastructure, today announced that members of its leadership team will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

The ceremony will bring together Stewards' leadership, board members, employees, shareholders, partners and guests to celebrate the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and mark the next chapter in its growth.

"Seeing the Stewards name in Times Square and standing together at Nasdaq will be a special moment for all of us," said Glen Steward, Chairman of Stewards. "There are a lot of people who believed in what we were building long before there was a Nasdaq logo behind us, and this day belongs to them as much as anyone. We're proud of how far Stewards has come, but I think where we go from here is going to be a lot more interesting."

Stewards has evolved from its roots in private credit into a broader financial platform. Since 2020, the Company's private credit business has provided more than $153 million in funding and served more than 10,000 small businesses. Stewards has also expanded its real assets portfolio and continues to invest in technology initiatives intended to support the growth, efficiency and scalability of its businesses.

"Nasdaq gives Stewards a much larger stage, but the ticker itself isn't the story. What we build underneath it is," said Shaun Quin, President and CEO of Stewards. "Our focus is on execution, disciplined growth and continuing to build a company that can create long-term value. We're excited to celebrate this moment with the people who helped us get here, and then keep moving forward."

The Opening Bell ceremony will take place Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. Nasdaq is expected to livestream the ceremony through its digital platforms. Stewards also plans to share highlights from the event through its corporate website and social media channels.

About Stewards Inc.

Stewards Inc. (Nasdaq: SWRD) is a diversified financial platform focused on private credit, real assets and technology-enabled financial infrastructure. Through its businesses, Stewards seeks to connect capital with opportunities across the small-business and real assets markets while building a scalable platform designed for long-term growth.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Stewards' business strategy, growth opportunities, expansion plans, technology initiatives and ability to create long-term value. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "may," "will," "could," "seek" and similar expressions.

These statements reflect current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, access capital, manage credit and real estate risks, develop and implement technology initiatives, and respond to changing economic, market and regulatory conditions, as well as other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Stewards undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

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Scott McGowanChief Marketing OfficerStewards, Inc.