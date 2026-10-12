Source Logistics Highlights Multicultural Workforce As Key To Customer-Centric Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With 25+ SQF-certified, FDA-registered facilities and 94% customer retention, Source says cultural fluency and judgment help brands navigate complex U.S. logistics

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Logistics ("Source"), a third-party logistics ("3PL") provider, is putting its multicultural workforce at the center of its customer service model as technology becomes more standardized across the logistics industry. Expanding on its legacy of bilingual and diverse operations established in 1999, Source emphasizes that cultural fluency, adaptability, and human judgement serve as distinct competitive advantages across consumer product distribution, grocery retail supply chains, and food and beverage logistics.

Raul Villarreal and Marcelo Sada founded Source with a small group of industry experts with the goal of helping Latin American brands grow in the U.S. market. In Source's earliest days, the founders unloaded trucks and drove forklifts themselves, a hands-on approach the company says still shapes its leadership culture today. Source now operates 25+ SQF-certified, FDA-registered facilities with more than 5 million square feet of space, serving food and beverage, grocery, CPG, retail, and health and beauty brands.

“In this industry, the people who solve problems under pressure are often the ones who do not reach for the standard playbook first,” said Raul Villarreal, CEO and co-founder of Source Logistics.“A multicultural team brings different perspectives to challenges like port delays, margin pressure, retail compliance, and cold-chain exceptions. When employees feel like a true part of the business, they speak up with ideas that help solve a customer's problem.”

That is critical in food and beverage, where many products carry ties to heritage and family tradition for the people who buy them, and where the workforce already reflects that range. Immigrants make up 21% of the U.S. food supply chain, compared with 17% of the overall civilian workforce, and holding onto talent is getting harder, with 47% of U.S. food and beverage managers naming recruitment, retention and training as a primary operating challenge.

Source builds its account approach around that reality. Teams map out different ways to handle the same type of product depending on the customer, so each customer's operating style, product requirements and retail standards shape the service agreement. On the warehouse floor, that means bilingual communication with international suppliers, specialized retail labeling and repacking, and cold-storage protocols matched to the specs of perishable imports.

Villarreal says the return shows up over time, as customers stay longer and move more product lines to Source. The company reports a 94% customer retention rate and 98.8% on-time performance across its national network.

“Within a few years, every serious competitor will have comparable automation and data,” Villarreal said.“When everyone is using the same tools and competing for the same talent, the difference comes down to judgment: knowing when the standard approach will not work for a customer and having a team that feels comfortable saying so. That is the kind of judgment strong multicultural teams develop every day, and it is not something a great platform alone can replicate.”

Source's approach reflects a broader belief that logistics performance depends not only on infrastructure and technology, but also on people who understand the products, customers, and communities behind every shipment.

For more information about Source Logistics, visit .

About Source Logistics

Founded in 1999, Source Logistics is a technology and customer-focused company providing tailored logistics and supply chain solutions. The company's footprint and offerings include omni-channel distribution, warehousing, transportation, and value-added services, with solutions for dry, ambient, cold and frozen packaged goods. With 25 locations and 5.8M+ sq. ft. of FDA- and SQF-compliant space, Source Logistics serves primarily food and beverage as well as a variety of other end markets, including health and beauty and consumer retail.

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