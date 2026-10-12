Kinetic Expands Fiber Footprint In Lexington By More Than 30%: Community Celebration To Come



More than 11,000 fiber locations in last 12 months; nearly 47,000 homes total to benefit from high-speed fiber internet

Fiber expansion benefits communities, remote work, gaming, streaming, agriculture, telehealth In celebration of expansion, Kinetic to host free festivities for community Oct. 12-18

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the leading residential and business insurgent fiber internet provider, announced today that it has increased its fiber network in Lexington by approximately 31% over the last 12 months. Since October 2025, Kinetic has added 11,400 new fiber locations in Lexington, creating a total of 46,800 households across the community with access to high-speed fiber internet to power their daily activities.

This expansion, fully funded by Kinetic, highlights the company's commitment to investing in the communities it serves. The company will continue adding fiber locations in Lexington through the end of the year and into 2027, allowing for a better internet experience, at a better value, for more residents.

“Lexington is an important community for Kinetic and functions as an emerging innovation and high-tech corridor,” said Susan Schraibman, Kinetic's state operations president.“In honor of surpassing this milestone, it's time that we celebrate. And to the residents of this area, know that we're not done yet; we'll continue adding more fiber locations and will remain a long-term partner to this community. Lexington is a city of the future, and fiber will help it get there faster.”

Fast Forward: Lexington - a Free Community Celebration

To celebrate these milestones, Kinetic will host fun, free events with the community. Events include philanthropic activities where Kinetic employees spend time giving back to those in need, provide free treats and vouchers from local restaurants, host family-friendly neighborhood events, and a free community movie night at Gatton Park.

Planned week highlights



Monday, Oct. 12: Kinetic will be at Crank and Boom Ice Cream (Clay Mills location) from 5 – 7 p.m. The first 80 customers will receive a free treat. While supplies last.

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Kinetic will host a free technology, internet and security course from 10:30-11 a.m. at Veterans' Unity Point specifically for veterans who need a more hands-on experience with tech.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Kinetic Business' Robert Chase will speak at UK CyberCon, an annual conference designed to make cybersecurity education accessible, share industry trends, and provide networking opportunities for students, researchers, and professionals.

Thursday, Oct. 15: Kinetic employees will volunteer at God's Food Pantry from 1 – 3 p.m., helping to pack food boxes and organizing donations.

Friday, Oct. 16:



Kinetic will be at Katie's Happy Hot Dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 50 customers will receive a free hotdog. While supplies last.

Kinetic will host a free movie night at Gatton Park at 7:30 p.m. Come see a special screening of Toy Story 5. Sunday, Oct. 18: Kinetic will give away free swag items at the Lexington Humane Society's Bark Bash at Gatton Park from 12 – 5 p.m.

Why Lexington's infrastructure matters

Fiber is the best technology for the long-term success of Lexington's communications needs. Research shows that fiber-connected communities experience 213% higher business growth, 10% higher self-employment and a potential 14-17% increase in home values. Fiber is also significantly more sustainable and uses up to 95% less energy per gigabit than copper. It requires less maintenance over time, which reduces environmental impact and community disruption.

As a long-term partner to the Lexington community, Kinetic is committed to delivering on its promise to provide fast, reliable, future‐proof connectivity that helps local economic growth, education, telehealth, and small business competitiveness. This investment underscores the company's dedication to providing the communities it serves-the same communities where its employees live and work-with sustained value both now and for years to come.

Kinetic, which was also named CNET's Best Rural Fiber Internet Provider in 2026, is proud to serve the community beyond internet connectivity. Kinetic's fiber expansion milestone in Lexington follows the company recently reaching 2 million homes passed with fiber internet across its 18-state footprint.

Residents who want to check fiber availability or construction updates can call 1- 877-90-FIBER (877-903-4237) or visit .

About Kinetic: Named the 2026 Telecommunications Company of the Year (Stevie GOLD/American Business Awards), Kinetic is a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), and is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information is available at gokinetic.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and management's current expectations with respect to the future, involve certain risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Uniti's strategic fiber network expansion. The words“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“projects,”“will,”“would,”“predicts” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Uniti may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Future results may differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that Uniti makes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, that could cause events and results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the merger of Uniti and Windstream; competition and overbuilding in consumer service areas and general competition in business markets; risks related to the Company's indebtedness, which could reduce funds available for business purposes and operational flexibility; rapid changes in technology, which could affect its ability to compete; risks relating to information technology system failures, network disruptions, and failure to protect, loss of, or unauthorized access to, or release of, data; risks related to various forms of regulation from the Federal Communications Commission, state regulatory commissions and other government entities and effects of unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws; risks inherent in the communications industry and associated with general economic conditions; and additional risks set forth in the“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The discussion of such risks is not an indication that any such risks have occurred at the time of this filing. Uniti does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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