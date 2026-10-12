Westgate Resorts Named Gold Winner In 2026 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Resorts has been named a Gold Winner in the 2026 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, earning top honors in the“Overall Vacation Rentals/Villas/Timeshare” category. The annual award program recognizes outstanding services across a broad range of industry segments, with winners selected by a one-of-a-kind panel of leading travel and hospitality professionals.









The Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing and services in a broad range of industry segments including Hospitality, Travel Destinations, Cruise Lines, Online Travel Services, Airlines and Airports, Travel Agents and Agencies, Tour Operators and Ground Transportation.

The 2026 Magellan Awards attracted hundreds of entries from across the U.S. and around the world, recognizing excellence across the travel industry. Westgate Resorts' Gold recognition highlights its commitment to memorable vacation experiences, with nearly 60 resorts offering spacious, villa-style accommodations, family-friendly amenities and personalized service in destinations including Orlando, Las Vegas, Park City, Gatlinburg and Myrtle Beach.

“We are honored to be recognized by Travel Weekly with a Gold Magellan Award ,” said Jared Saft, Chief Operating Officer at Westgate Resorts.“This award reflects the passion our Team Members bring to creating memorable experiences for our Owners and guests and continued commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality and value for travelers.”

The Magellan Awards are judged and overseen by a one-of-a-kind panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry. In determining winners, entries do not compete with one another, instead they are judged against a standard of excellence based on the long experience of Travel Weekly.

"Year after year, the Magellan Awards showcase the very best of travel industry creativity and innovation,” said Johanna Jainchill, editor-in-chief of Travel Weekly. "Yet each year brings something new - fresh ideas, bold execution and work that challenges our expectations of what great travel marketing can be.”

Since its founding in 1982, Westgate Resorts has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service. Today, the company's portfolio includes nearly 60 resort properties supported by approximately 9,000 Team Members. In August 2026, Westgate announced the expansion of its presence with the opening of Westgate Bimini Bay, broadening its signature service and experience beyond North America for the first time.

For the complete list of 2026 Travel Weekly Magellan Award winners, visit .

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of nearly 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

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