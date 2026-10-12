TRAFFIX Addresses Changing Equipment Specifications In Solar And Energy Storage Freight

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Leading 3PL plans equipment and capacity for larger solar modules and heavier battery storage systems

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TRAFFIX, a North American logistics provider, is addressing how its solar and energy storage logistics team plans freight as operations become increasingly complex. Equipment is getting larger, heavier, and more specialized, from 7-foot-long solar modules to lithium-based storage systems shipped in 20-foot containers. The team coordinates port operations, warehousing, transportation, site delivery and project execution for developers, manufacturers and suppliers across North America.According to Solar Power World, today's panels ship very differently from the residential panels of a decade ago, while 20-foot containers are becoming the standard for lithium-based energy storage. Using outdated freight plans leads to direct business problems, including higher costs, damage claims, reroutes, delays, and missed installation windows and project timelines."Solar projects are planned months or even years ahead, while transportation is often managed reactively once product is ready to move," said Craig Wadas, Vice President of National Accounts at TRAFFIX. "We work to close that gap by connecting a customer's enterprise resource planning data, inventory data and project schedule to our own planning, which lets us secure the right equipment and capacity in advance instead of reacting to individual shipments. That matters more as solar panels get larger, battery systems get heavier and transportation requirements become more specialized."Driven by growing shipper interest, intermodal transportation offers a practical solution for long-haul routes from ports to inland solar destinations. This approach helps shippers navigate tight truckload capacity constraints, provides greater cost predictability, and can help lower emissions over extended distances.TRAFFIX brings extensive experience to renewable energy logistics, having warehoused more than 2 million square feet of solar product, managed over 2 gigawatts of solar panels, and coordinated approximately 6,000 truckloads of solar-related freight. Supported by a dedicated team of more than 50 professionals, TRAFFIX also provides specialized battery storage services, including hazardous materials handling, consolidation programs, and end-of-life recycling solutions.Developers, manufacturers and suppliers that want to discuss how changing equipment specifications could affect their freight plan can visit .About TRAFFIXTRAFFIX ( ) is a leading third-party logistics provider serving the North American transportation industry since 1979. TRAFFIX offers a suite of customizable services including truckload, flatbed, intermodal, drayage, expedited, LTL, specialized government services, and managed transportation. TRAFFIX's team of industry experts are backed by best-in-class technology that enables them to maximize the value of their client's freight spend, offer tailored solutions, and adapt quickly to changes in supply and demand. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, TRAFFIX employs 840+ experienced logistics professionals in offices across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Michaela Dildine

LeadCoverage

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TRAFFIX Addresses Changing Equipment Specifications in Solar and Energy Storage Freight News Provided By TRAFFIX October 12, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.