Families Helping Families: Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain Proudly Supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

"Families Serving Families"

Because every child deserves hope and every family deserves support, Family Ties proudly stands with St. Jude in the fight against childhood cancer.

- Jeremy PrevostRIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain, a residential heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and drain service provider serving Southern California's Inland Empire, proudly announces its ongoing commitment to supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through a charitable giving initiative that turns everyday service calls into opportunities to help children and families facing life-threatening illnesses.As part of this commitment, Family Ties donates $1 from every completed service call that generates revenue to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. With more than 1,000 qualifying service calls each month, the initiative generates well over $1,000 in monthly contributions, with the potential to grow as the company expands.For Family Ties, this initiative is about much more than making a financial contribution. It represents the company's belief that success should be measured not only by business growth, but also by the positive impact it makes on the lives of others.Every Service Call Makes a DifferenceEvery day, Family Ties technicians visit homes throughout the Inland Empire, helping homeowners restore comfort, safety, and peace of mind. Now, each revenue-generating service call also represents an opportunity to support children receiving care at St. Jude."One of our top priorities as a company is to give back to the areas and communities we serve," said Jeremy Prevost of Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain. "Supporting children and families facing unimaginable challenges is a cause that stays at the forefront of our minds and close to our hearts. As a father, I can't imagine what these families go through. No parent should have to watch their child battle a life-threatening illness, and no child should have to face that fight alone."Prevost explained that the company's giving program was designed to make charitable contributions a consistent part of its daily operations rather than a one-time event."Every time one of our technicians completes a service call, we have an opportunity to do something bigger than fixing an air conditioner or repairing a plumbing problem," Prevost continued. "One dollar might not sound like much, but when you multiply that by thousands of families trusting us with their homes, it becomes something meaningful. As our company grows, so does our ability to give back. That's something I'm incredibly proud of."More Than a Name. A Family That Cares.The name Family Ties reflects the company's founding philosophy: treating customers, employees, and neighbors like family.While its technicians are dedicated to providing exceptional home services, the company's leadership believes its responsibility extends beyond the walls of the homes it serves."We spend our days taking care of people's homes, but what matters most is the people living inside them," Prevost said. "Our customers invite us into their homes, trust us with their families' comfort and safety, and support our business. We believe it's our responsibility to return that trust by giving back to the communities that have given us so much."The St. Jude initiative also gives every Family Ties employee an opportunity to participate in something meaningful simply by doing their job and serving customers with excellence."I want every person on our team to understand that the work they do each day contributes to something greater than a paycheck or a company's bottom line," Prevost added. "Every service call is another opportunity to help a child, support a family, and bring hope to someone who desperately needs it. That's the kind of company we're building, and that's the legacy I want Family Ties to leave behind."Supporting the Life-Saving Mission of St. JudeSt. Jude Children's Research Hospital is internationally recognized for its groundbreaking research and treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening pediatric diseases.Through the generosity of donors and supporters, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, allowing parents to focus on what matters most: helping their children live.Family Ties is honored to contribute to this mission and believes that every business, regardless of size, has the ability to make a difference."At the end of the day, success isn't measured only by how much revenue a company generates or how many homes it services," Prevost said. "It's measured by the lives we touch, the people we help, and the difference we leave behind. We want Family Ties to be known not just as a great home service company, but as a company with a heart."A Growing Company With a Growing CommitmentAs Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain continues to expand its presence throughout Southern California's Inland Empire, its commitment to charitable giving will grow alongside the business.With every additional service call, the company creates another opportunity to contribute to the important work being done at St. Jude.The company hopes its initiative will also inspire other local businesses to find creative ways to incorporate charitable giving into their everyday operations."We never want to become so focused on growing our business that we forget what truly matters," Prevost concluded. "Our communities support our employees, our families, and our company every single day. Giving back isn't something we do because we have to. It's something we do because we genuinely care. And when it comes to helping children, I can't think of a more meaningful cause."For Family Ties, the message is simple:Every service call matters. Every dollar makes a difference. Every child deserves hope.And when customers choose Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain, they're not just choosing a company to care for their home. They're supporting a business committed to caring for families beyond their own front doors.Because at Family Ties, family isn't just part of the name. It's the heart of everything we do.About Family Ties Air, Plumbing & DrainFamily Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain is a residential home services company serving communities throughout Southern California's Inland Empire. Specializing in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and drain services, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences, dependable solutions, and quality workmanship.Built on the belief that every customer deserves to be treated like family, Family Ties combines experienced service professionals with a genuine commitment to giving back to the communities it serves.

Genney Borgia

Family Ties Air, Plumbing, & Drain

+1 949-793-3631

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Families Helping Families: Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain Proudly Supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital News Provided By Family Ties Air, Plumbing, & Drain October 12, 2026, 13:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods



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