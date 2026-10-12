JR Wealth Management Founder Jonathane Ricci Publishes Article On Cross-Disciplinary Coordination In Wealth Planning

Jonathane Ricci, wealth-orchestration attorney and forthcoming host of the UNJUST MATTERSTM podcast.

Why correct advice from several specialists can still produce an outcome none of them would recommend, and what a coordinated view catches.

- Jonathane Ricci, Founder, JR Wealth ManagementTORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JR Wealth Management today announced the publication of a new article by founder Jonathane Ricci on the value of holding legal, tax, asset protection, and legacy planning expertise within a single, coordinated perspective, rather than relying on separate specialists working independently.The article, "Decades of Study, and What It Actually Bought My Clients," published on jonathanericci, describes what Ricci calls the difference between technical knowledge and perspective: the ability to see how a decision in one discipline, such as the timing of a business sale, affects tax exposure, wealth preservation, and succession in the others."Most advisors see one piece of a much larger puzzle," Ricci said. "A lawyer sees legal risk. An accountant sees tax exposure. A financial advisor sees a portfolio. None of them, on their own, reflects how a family actually experiences its own life, which is not divided into compartments the way advisory practice is."The article states that problems most often arise not because any individual piece of professional advice was incorrect, but because no single advisor held the full picture at once, and describes this coordinated view as the discipline behind the firm's approach to combining wealth protection and wealth generation into a single ongoing practice.Key themes covered in the article include:- The distinction between technical knowledge and cross-disciplinary perspective- Why correct advice from multiple specialists can still produce an outcome none of them would have recommended individually- How a coordinated view surfaces conflicts, such as a transaction timed against a trust distribution deadline, that a single-discipline advisor would not seeThis article is published for educational purposes and does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. Readers with questions about their own circumstances are encouraged to consult qualified professionals familiar with their specific facts.The full article is available at .About JR Wealth Management: JR Wealth Management provides comprehensive, coordinated wealth management services for high-net-worth families and business owners, including Managed Legal ExpertiseTM, the coordination of qualified attorneys and licensed professionals within a client's overall plan. JR Wealth Management does not provide legal advice. Investment advisory services, where applicable, are offered through licensed persons who are appropriately registered. Registration does not imply any level of skill or training.

Jonathane Ricci

JR Wealth Management

+1 8559468496

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JR Wealth Management Founder Jonathane Ricci Publishes Article on Cross-Disciplinary Coordination in Wealth Planning News Provided By JR Wealth Management October 12, 2026, 13:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Law



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