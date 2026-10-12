Accor Launches Gifting Programme 'ALL For You'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India – This festive season, Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, launches a thoughtful gifting and celebrations programme, 'ALL For You'. The concept is built around a simple idea that the most meaningful gifts are those chosen with the recipient in mind. Bringing together hospitality, warmth and thoughtful design, this programme encourages a more personal approach to gifting, celebrating the people behind the occasion.
At the heart of 'ALL For You' is a recipient-first philosophy, with each element thoughtfully curated around what makes the receiver feel valued, appreciated and celebrated. Whether marking a festive occasion, expressing gratitude or simply sharing a moment of affection, the programme is designed to make every gesture feel personal and considered. across seasons, through time, for whenever the occasion is right.
ALL For You programme offers curated edibles and non-edibles across luxury, premium and boutique segments. This Diwali, the curation of artisanal mithais and spiced nuts carry flavours that blend the festive spirit with sophistication. This is a great series for those seeking the 'just right' gift. The curated range of bespoke gifting will be available across Accor hotels in India spanning luxury, premium, midscale and economy.
The identity is brought to life through a four-leaf clover-inspired motif, symbolising luck, prosperity and good fortune. The motif itself is the expression of well wishes across the gifting experience, complementing the 'ALL For You' name and its central thought that meaningful giving begins with the person receiving it.
On the launch, Raheel Ahmad, Director Food & Beverage, Accor, South Asia said, "The gifting programme, 'ALL For You' reflects Accor's approach to creating experiences that are personal, expressive and rooted in the joy of giving. By placing the recipient at the centre of the celebration, the programme transforms gifting from a tradition into an opportunity to make someone feel truly seen, valued and celebrated."
Ranju Alex, CEO, Accor, South Asia said "At Accor, we believe hospitality is about making people feel valued, cared for and celebrated, and that philosophy extends naturally to the art of gifting. 'ALL For You' brings this thought to life by putting the recipient at the heart of every gesture and creating a seamless, thoughtful experience from the moment a gift is chosen to the moment it is received. We want gifting to feel effortless, personal and meaningful, with the same attention to detail and warmth that define our approach to hospitality. This initiative is a reflection of our Heartist spirit and our commitment to creating moments that people remember long after the celebration."
The programme is a reflection of Accor's strategy for crafting thoughtful, intimate encounters. The gifting collection is made to make every gesture feel meaningful to the recipient, whether it is for a celebration or a moment of gratitude. This recipient-first approach permeates across hotels, with each component carefully chosen to exude warmth and consideration.
Accor India & South Asia currently operates more than 75 hotels across luxury, premium, midscale, and economy segments under brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis, and ibis Styles. Ennismore – a joint venture in which Accor holds a majority shareholding – is also expanding its presence in the region, with new addresses including Roswyn, a Morgans Originals Hotel, which recently opened in Mumbai, and The Hoxton, which is set to open soon in Bengaluru.
ABOUT ALL ACCOR
ALL Accor is a booking platform and loyalty programme embodying the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay. Through the ALL website and app, customers can access an unrivaled choice of stays from more than 45 Accor brands in 110 countries, always at the best price. The ALL Accor loyalty programme gives members access to a wide range of rewards, services and experiences, along with over 100 renowned partners. ALL Accor supports its members daily, enabling them to live their passions with over 7,000 events worldwide each year: local activities, chef masterclasses, major sports tournaments and the most eagerly awaited concerts. ALL Accor is the loyalty program preferred by travelers.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
At the heart of 'ALL For You' is a recipient-first philosophy, with each element thoughtfully curated around what makes the receiver feel valued, appreciated and celebrated. Whether marking a festive occasion, expressing gratitude or simply sharing a moment of affection, the programme is designed to make every gesture feel personal and considered. across seasons, through time, for whenever the occasion is right.
ALL For You programme offers curated edibles and non-edibles across luxury, premium and boutique segments. This Diwali, the curation of artisanal mithais and spiced nuts carry flavours that blend the festive spirit with sophistication. This is a great series for those seeking the 'just right' gift. The curated range of bespoke gifting will be available across Accor hotels in India spanning luxury, premium, midscale and economy.
The identity is brought to life through a four-leaf clover-inspired motif, symbolising luck, prosperity and good fortune. The motif itself is the expression of well wishes across the gifting experience, complementing the 'ALL For You' name and its central thought that meaningful giving begins with the person receiving it.
On the launch, Raheel Ahmad, Director Food & Beverage, Accor, South Asia said, "The gifting programme, 'ALL For You' reflects Accor's approach to creating experiences that are personal, expressive and rooted in the joy of giving. By placing the recipient at the centre of the celebration, the programme transforms gifting from a tradition into an opportunity to make someone feel truly seen, valued and celebrated."
Ranju Alex, CEO, Accor, South Asia said "At Accor, we believe hospitality is about making people feel valued, cared for and celebrated, and that philosophy extends naturally to the art of gifting. 'ALL For You' brings this thought to life by putting the recipient at the heart of every gesture and creating a seamless, thoughtful experience from the moment a gift is chosen to the moment it is received. We want gifting to feel effortless, personal and meaningful, with the same attention to detail and warmth that define our approach to hospitality. This initiative is a reflection of our Heartist spirit and our commitment to creating moments that people remember long after the celebration."
The programme is a reflection of Accor's strategy for crafting thoughtful, intimate encounters. The gifting collection is made to make every gesture feel meaningful to the recipient, whether it is for a celebration or a moment of gratitude. This recipient-first approach permeates across hotels, with each component carefully chosen to exude warmth and consideration.
Accor India & South Asia currently operates more than 75 hotels across luxury, premium, midscale, and economy segments under brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis, and ibis Styles. Ennismore – a joint venture in which Accor holds a majority shareholding – is also expanding its presence in the region, with new addresses including Roswyn, a Morgans Originals Hotel, which recently opened in Mumbai, and The Hoxton, which is set to open soon in Bengaluru.
ABOUT ALL ACCOR
ALL Accor is a booking platform and loyalty programme embodying the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay. Through the ALL website and app, customers can access an unrivaled choice of stays from more than 45 Accor brands in 110 countries, always at the best price. The ALL Accor loyalty programme gives members access to a wide range of rewards, services and experiences, along with over 100 renowned partners. ALL Accor supports its members daily, enabling them to live their passions with over 7,000 events worldwide each year: local activities, chef masterclasses, major sports tournaments and the most eagerly awaited concerts. ALL Accor is the loyalty program preferred by travelers.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
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