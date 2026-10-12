Originate Soft Launches Real Estate CRM Software That Tells Sales Teams Which Lead To Call First
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, India, October 12, 2026: In most real estate sales offices, the leads aren't the problem. There are plenty. The problem is that they arrive from everywhere: 99acres, MagicBricks, Housing, Facebook and Google ads, the website, and walk-ins. The follow-ups then get lost between phone contacts, WhatsApp chats and Excel sheets. By the time someone calls back, the buyer has often moved on.
Originate Soft Pvt. Ltd., a Kolkata-based software development company, has launched its Real Estate CRM Software to put all of this in one place.
The platform pulls leads from the major Indian property portals and other sources into a single pipeline, with no manual imports, and assigns them to the right person automatically. An AI scoring system then ranks each lead using its source, behaviour, engagement and budget signals, so the team starts with the hottest enquiries instead of simply the newest ones.
Follow-up is handled with the same care. Teams can set follow-up sequences that run on their own, missed calls trigger a callback reminder, and overdue tasks show up on the dashboard each morning. Telecallers can call from the browser with one click, and the system logs call recordings, duration and outcomes. Property brochures, payment schedules and follow-up messages can be sent through the WhatsApp integration, with every conversation saved against the lead's record. Email drip sequences are available for buyers who need more time.
The software also covers the work that comes after the first conversation. Inventory can be mapped unit by unit, by tower, floor, BHK configuration, facing and price, with live availability to prevent double-booking. Site visits can be scheduled from the lead record, with reminders sent to both the lead and the agent. Payment milestones, GST-compliant invoices and customer ledgers sit in the same system, and commission structures per project or per agent are calculated as deals close.
For managers, a project-wise pipeline shows which projects and sources are producing leads, and revenue forecasts help flag at-risk deals before they go cold. Role-based access means admins, sales managers, telecallers, site visit coordinators and finance teams each see only what they need, and the dashboard works on a phone for agents on site.
“Real estate teams don't need more software to learn. They need to know who to call next and what happens after the call,” said Asim Patra, Software Product Marketing Manager at Originate Soft.“We built this around the way property sales really run, from the first enquiry to the final payment, so people can stop working across five different tools.”
The Real Estate CRM Software is aimed at developers, brokerages and sales teams that handle high lead volumes and run multiple projects.
About Originate Soft Pvt. Ltd.
Originate Soft Pvt. Ltd. is a Kolkata-based software development company that builds web, mobile and e-commerce software for businesses. The team works with startups and established companies to turn ideas into working products.
Originate Soft Pvt. Ltd., a Kolkata-based software development company, has launched its Real Estate CRM Software to put all of this in one place.
The platform pulls leads from the major Indian property portals and other sources into a single pipeline, with no manual imports, and assigns them to the right person automatically. An AI scoring system then ranks each lead using its source, behaviour, engagement and budget signals, so the team starts with the hottest enquiries instead of simply the newest ones.
Follow-up is handled with the same care. Teams can set follow-up sequences that run on their own, missed calls trigger a callback reminder, and overdue tasks show up on the dashboard each morning. Telecallers can call from the browser with one click, and the system logs call recordings, duration and outcomes. Property brochures, payment schedules and follow-up messages can be sent through the WhatsApp integration, with every conversation saved against the lead's record. Email drip sequences are available for buyers who need more time.
The software also covers the work that comes after the first conversation. Inventory can be mapped unit by unit, by tower, floor, BHK configuration, facing and price, with live availability to prevent double-booking. Site visits can be scheduled from the lead record, with reminders sent to both the lead and the agent. Payment milestones, GST-compliant invoices and customer ledgers sit in the same system, and commission structures per project or per agent are calculated as deals close.
For managers, a project-wise pipeline shows which projects and sources are producing leads, and revenue forecasts help flag at-risk deals before they go cold. Role-based access means admins, sales managers, telecallers, site visit coordinators and finance teams each see only what they need, and the dashboard works on a phone for agents on site.
“Real estate teams don't need more software to learn. They need to know who to call next and what happens after the call,” said Asim Patra, Software Product Marketing Manager at Originate Soft.“We built this around the way property sales really run, from the first enquiry to the final payment, so people can stop working across five different tools.”
The Real Estate CRM Software is aimed at developers, brokerages and sales teams that handle high lead volumes and run multiple projects.
About Originate Soft Pvt. Ltd.
Originate Soft Pvt. Ltd. is a Kolkata-based software development company that builds web, mobile and e-commerce software for businesses. The team works with startups and established companies to turn ideas into working products.
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