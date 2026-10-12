Vietjet Launches Flights To Kazakhstan And Czech Republic, Strengthening Asiaeurope Connectivity
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 12, 2026 – Vietjet has officially launched new services connecting Hanoi with Almaty, Kazakhstan, and Prague, Czech Republic, as well as Almaty with Prague, expanding its intercontinental network and marking its entry into the European Union. The new routes enhance connectivity and offer travelers more affordable options, while fostering greater tourism, trade and cultural exchange between Asia and Europe.
For Indian travelers seeking multi-destination adventures, the new air links open up more opportunities to explore both Central Asia and Central Europe via Hanoi, which is served by Vietjet's direct flights from Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. These expanded connections offer Indian travelers greater flexibility in planning international holidays and discovering diverse destinations across the two continents.
The inauguration ceremonies took place at Almaty International Airport and Václav Havel Airport Prague on October 10, with local leaders and visitors welcoming the new services. The inaugural flights were greeted with traditional water cannon salutes and performances showcasing local cultural heritage. Passengers also received commemorative gifts from Vietjet and the airports, adding a special touch to their journeys.
The routes operate twice weekly, with round-trip services on Tuesdays and Saturdays, using modern Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft. Passengers can enjoy Vietjet's Business and SkyBoss services with ground and onboard priorities, a range of culinary options and enhanced comfort.
The new connections link three destinations with distinct cultural and tourism offerings. Prague is known for its historic architecture and cultural heritage, while Almaty combines urban attractions with access to Kazakhstan's natural landscapes. Hanoi, meanwhile, offers visitors an introduction to Vietnam's history, culture and cuisine.
Vietjet Chief Executive Officer Nguyen Thanh Son said:“The launch of these new routes marks an important milestone in our international network expansion. Vietjet will continue to expand its services to Europe, making travel between Europe, Australia and Asia more convenient. We look forward to welcoming visitors to Vietnam and bringing Vietnamese and international travellers closer to destinations rich in culture, heritage and unique experiences, while supporting the growth of trade and investment.”
*Flight schedule (local time)
VJ031: Hanoi (HAN) 8:25 a.m. – Almaty (ALA) 12:50 p.m. / Almaty 2:20 p.m. – Prague (PRG) 6:55 p.m.
VJ032: Prague (PRG) 8:55 p.m. – Almaty (ALA) 6:40 a.m. (+1) / Almaty 8:10 a.m. – Hanoi (HAN) 4:20 p.m.
Connecting time via Almaty is approximately 90 minutes.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
For Indian travelers seeking multi-destination adventures, the new air links open up more opportunities to explore both Central Asia and Central Europe via Hanoi, which is served by Vietjet's direct flights from Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. These expanded connections offer Indian travelers greater flexibility in planning international holidays and discovering diverse destinations across the two continents.
The inauguration ceremonies took place at Almaty International Airport and Václav Havel Airport Prague on October 10, with local leaders and visitors welcoming the new services. The inaugural flights were greeted with traditional water cannon salutes and performances showcasing local cultural heritage. Passengers also received commemorative gifts from Vietjet and the airports, adding a special touch to their journeys.
The routes operate twice weekly, with round-trip services on Tuesdays and Saturdays, using modern Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft. Passengers can enjoy Vietjet's Business and SkyBoss services with ground and onboard priorities, a range of culinary options and enhanced comfort.
The new connections link three destinations with distinct cultural and tourism offerings. Prague is known for its historic architecture and cultural heritage, while Almaty combines urban attractions with access to Kazakhstan's natural landscapes. Hanoi, meanwhile, offers visitors an introduction to Vietnam's history, culture and cuisine.
Vietjet Chief Executive Officer Nguyen Thanh Son said:“The launch of these new routes marks an important milestone in our international network expansion. Vietjet will continue to expand its services to Europe, making travel between Europe, Australia and Asia more convenient. We look forward to welcoming visitors to Vietnam and bringing Vietnamese and international travellers closer to destinations rich in culture, heritage and unique experiences, while supporting the growth of trade and investment.”
*Flight schedule (local time)
VJ031: Hanoi (HAN) 8:25 a.m. – Almaty (ALA) 12:50 p.m. / Almaty 2:20 p.m. – Prague (PRG) 6:55 p.m.
VJ032: Prague (PRG) 8:55 p.m. – Almaty (ALA) 6:40 a.m. (+1) / Almaty 8:10 a.m. – Hanoi (HAN) 4:20 p.m.
Connecting time via Almaty is approximately 90 minutes.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
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