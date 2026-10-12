Fortis Healthcare And Repindia Turn Everyday Search Habits Into A Healthcare Message With #Consultfirst
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 12th October 2026, New Delhi: Fortis Healthcare, in collaboration with RepIndia, has launched the #ConsultFirst campaign to encourage people to seek professional medical advice before relying on online searches, artificial intelligence (AI) tools, home remedies or informal recommendations for their health concerns. In an age where smartphones offer instant access to information, people increasingly turn to search engines, AI-powered platforms and friends and family for answers to health-related questions, often before consulting a qualified medical professional. Through a relatable digital creative, the campaign highlights how this growing tendency can lead to assumptions, self-diagnosis and delays in seeking appropriate medical attention. By highlighting the importance of timely consultations and informed healthcare decisions, the initiative aims to encourage audiences to make professional medical guidance their first step when addressing health concerns. The campaign is being amplified across digital platforms, including JioHotstar, to reach audiences in their everyday content-consumption environments and build awareness around responsible healthcare-seeking behaviour.
The campaign builds on this everyday observation to highlight the difference between accessing health information and receiving professional medical advice. While digital platforms and informal recommendations can offer quick answers, they may not always provide the accurate, personalized guidance needed to make informed healthcare decisions. Through an engaging and relatable creative approach, the campaign encourages audiences to reconsider their first response to health concerns and recognise the importance of consulting qualified medical professionals before drawing conclusions about their health.
The initiative reflects a shared commitment by Fortis Healthcare and RepIndia to create communication that goes beyond conventional brand messaging to inspire meaningful behavioural change. By combining a relevant consumer insight with a clear and memorable hashtag, the campaign seeks to make responsible healthcare-seeking behaviour more relatable and accessible to a wider audience. Its digital-first approach also aims to spark conversations around timely medical consultations, informed decision-making and the role of professional guidance in helping people navigate health concerns with greater confidence.
Through #ConsultFirst, the campaign seeks to make responsible healthcare-seeking behaviour an integral part of everyday decision-making. By combining medical expertise with relatable, insight-driven communication, the initiative encourages audiences to prioritise timely consultations and make informed decisions about their health. This collaboration between Fortis Healthcare and RepIndia brings together healthcare knowledge and creative storytelling to highlight that access to information should complement, rather than replace, professional medical advice. Ultimately, the campaign aims to raise awareness, inspire a more thoughtful approach to health concerns and establish qualified medical guidance as the first step towards appropriate care.
About RepIndia
RepIndia is one of India's leading integrated digital communications firms, founded in 2013, with a team of 400+ specialists and experience across 550+ brands. RepIndia helps organisations build influence, drive growth, and strengthen digital reputation through integrated capabilities spanning creative strategy, digital campaigns, content production, ORM and crisis management, digital listening and intelligence, performance marketing, SEO, GEO, AEO, media buying, and technology. With offices across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, RepIndia works with leading brands across sectors, combining real-time insights, AI-powered intelligence, and creative thinking to shape brand narratives, navigate digital challenges, and build lasting credibility.
The campaign builds on this everyday observation to highlight the difference between accessing health information and receiving professional medical advice. While digital platforms and informal recommendations can offer quick answers, they may not always provide the accurate, personalized guidance needed to make informed healthcare decisions. Through an engaging and relatable creative approach, the campaign encourages audiences to reconsider their first response to health concerns and recognise the importance of consulting qualified medical professionals before drawing conclusions about their health.
The initiative reflects a shared commitment by Fortis Healthcare and RepIndia to create communication that goes beyond conventional brand messaging to inspire meaningful behavioural change. By combining a relevant consumer insight with a clear and memorable hashtag, the campaign seeks to make responsible healthcare-seeking behaviour more relatable and accessible to a wider audience. Its digital-first approach also aims to spark conversations around timely medical consultations, informed decision-making and the role of professional guidance in helping people navigate health concerns with greater confidence.
Through #ConsultFirst, the campaign seeks to make responsible healthcare-seeking behaviour an integral part of everyday decision-making. By combining medical expertise with relatable, insight-driven communication, the initiative encourages audiences to prioritise timely consultations and make informed decisions about their health. This collaboration between Fortis Healthcare and RepIndia brings together healthcare knowledge and creative storytelling to highlight that access to information should complement, rather than replace, professional medical advice. Ultimately, the campaign aims to raise awareness, inspire a more thoughtful approach to health concerns and establish qualified medical guidance as the first step towards appropriate care.
About RepIndia
RepIndia is one of India's leading integrated digital communications firms, founded in 2013, with a team of 400+ specialists and experience across 550+ brands. RepIndia helps organisations build influence, drive growth, and strengthen digital reputation through integrated capabilities spanning creative strategy, digital campaigns, content production, ORM and crisis management, digital listening and intelligence, performance marketing, SEO, GEO, AEO, media buying, and technology. With offices across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, RepIndia works with leading brands across sectors, combining real-time insights, AI-powered intelligence, and creative thinking to shape brand narratives, navigate digital challenges, and build lasting credibility.
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