Juhi Chawla Wishes Her Mom Who 'Sends You To The Airport 3 Hours Before'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actress Juhi Chawla wished her mom on her birthday with a sweet message, describing how her mother holds a special place in her everyday life.

She shared how her mother is the one who ensures that we are well fed, while encouraging us to do our best. Juhi added that a mother also forcefully sends us to the airport at least 3 hours before the time of the flight.

The 'Duplicate' actress wrote on her official Instagram handle, "She showers you with her love and attention, makes sure you're at the table and well fed, always encourages you to do your best, and sends you to the airport 3 hours before your flight, whether you like it or not..!! We LOVE you Mom...Haapppyy Birrthddayy!! A 1000 trees for you. (sic)."

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Monday, Juhi uploaded a couple of photos with her mother and other family members, including her husband Jay Mehta and their kids.

We could also see actress Madhoo in these photos, enjoying some family time with Juhi and others. For those who do not know, Madhoo's husband, Anand Shah, is the cousin of Jay Mehta.

Juhi often used social media to share such fond memories with her loved ones and also to speak her mind on various subjects of social relevence.

In September, Juhi applauded the safety arrangements at Mumbai's Ganpati celebrations. She pointed out how thousands of devotees were able to enjoy the festivities peacefully, without being concerned about their safety.

“As you can see, what can I say, there is a very happy and respectful atmosphere here. So many people are going to worship Baba, with so much respect. I am surprised that, and a very good thing, there are women here, men too, and everyone is going safely,” she told IANS.