Delhi: Entry And Exit Gates Of All Metro Stations Open Now

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Amid protests in Central Delhi, the Delhi Metro on Monday evening said that it has restored the functioning of all stations.

In a message posted on X around 5 p.m., the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced,“Entry and exit gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open. The interchange facility at all the concerned Metro stations is also available.”

Earlier in the morning, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) suspended entry and exit facilities at six Metro stations in central Delhi till 4 p.m.

The six stations included Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Mandi House and Barakhamba Road.

During the day, the Delhi Metro issued an advisory,“Due to security reasons, Metro stations on the Delhi Metro network are being temporarily closed intermittently. Regular updates on these closures as well as re-openings are being provided on DMRC's official social media channels and the official website.”

The Delhi Metro had suspended entry and exit facilities at six metro stations in central Delhi from 6 a.m. till 4 p.m., citing security concerns, as the Congress-led INDIA bloc prepared to hold a protest march towards the Supreme Court.

In a post on social media platform X, the DMRC said, "Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM till 04:00 PM on 12th October, 2026. Further, the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies, and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facilities will remain available at all the concerned metro stations."

The Corporation said the situation would be reviewed by security agencies and further updates would be issued as necessary. However, interchange facilities would continue to operate at all six affected stations.

The restrictions on Monday came two days after authorities temporarily closed 45 Metro stations in view of a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).