Pallas Growth Outlines Options For Out-Of-State Owners Selling An Inherited House In Greenville, SC

MENAFN - GetNews) The company's inherited-property process addresses inspection coordination, belongings and the challenges of managing a home from another state.

Greenville, South Carolina - October 12, 2026 - Pallas Growth is outlining its home purchase process for people who have inherited a house in Greenville, South Carolina, while living out of state. The company considers inherited properties as-is, including homes that need repairs or still contain family belongings.

An inherited house can bring responsibilities that are difficult to manage from a distance. Relatives may need to arrange property access, decide which belongings to keep and understand the condition of a home they have not visited recently. Work schedules and travel expenses can make even routine tasks harder to coordinate.

Pallas Growth's published inherited-property process includes reviewing photos, arranging an inspection visit and coordinating remote closing arrangements with the closing provider. The specific signing arrangements and ability to close depend on the transaction.

Zachary Silva, founder of Pallas Growth:“When you inherit a house several states away, every practical decision can become more complicated. Our goal is to help the family understand the offer and the next steps without asking them to turn the property into a renovation project first.”

Families can request an evaluation before completing repairs, staging or a full cleanout. Any belongings remaining with the property should be addressed in the written agreement. Where several people are involved, a written offer provides a common starting point for discussion.

Before requesting an offer, a family can collect the information it already has rather than treating a complete cleanout as the first step. Available photos, a description of known maintenance issues and the name of someone who can provide access can help organize the initial discussion. Relatives may also want to identify personal items they intend to keep before considering what would remain with the house.

The offer provides a specific price and set of conditions for the family to review. That gives people living in different locations a common document to discuss as they weigh the property work, travel and coordination involved in a sale. Requesting an evaluation does not itself settle ownership questions or establish a closing date.

For properties involving an estate, the closing process also requires confirmation of who has authority to sell. Families should have their attorney confirm the applicable requirements and timing.

Owners can review Pallas Growth's inherited-house process and submit the Greenville property address, available photos and preferred sale timeline to begin an evaluation.

About Pallas Growth

Pallas Growth is a residential property buying company serving Greenville and other South Carolina markets. Founded by Zachary Silva, the company considers as-is purchases for homeowners navigating inheritance, property repairs and changing ownership needs.