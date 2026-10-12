Pallas Growth Presents Cash Sale Options For South Carolina Homeowners Living Out Of State

MENAFN - GetNews) Owners of rental houses and former residences can explore selling as-is when managing property from a distance becomes difficult.

United States - October 12, 2026 - Pallas Growth is highlighting its cash home buying services for South Carolina property owners who now live in another state. The company evaluates houses in markets including Greenville, Columbia, Charleston, Spartanburg and Myrtle Beach, providing an option for owners considering an end to long-distance property management.

A house kept after a move can remain a source of responsibility long after its owner has settled elsewhere. Repair appointments, tenant turnover and decisions about an empty property may compete with work and family commitments in another state.

For some owners, the question becomes whether keeping the house still fits their plans.

Zachary Silva, founder of Pallas Growth:“A property can make sense at one stage of your life and become difficult to manage at another. If you live outside South Carolina, being able to review a clear offer can help you decide whether to keep the house or move on.”

Pallas Growth considers rental houses both occupied and vacant, including properties with deferred maintenance. For occupied homes, its evaluation includes lease information, rent and payment history, along with arrangements for inspection access. Owners can discuss a purchase without first assuming that tenants must move out.

An as-is offer also allows sellers to evaluate a sale before funding renovations. The proposed price and allocation of closing costs are documented in writing; mortgage payoffs, liens and other amounts due affect the seller's final proceeds.

For an owner managing a South Carolina home from elsewhere, useful starting information includes who can provide access, when recent photos were taken and which maintenance concerns are already known. Gathering those details helps make the initial conversation more specific without requiring the owner to complete a renovation first.

Pallas Growth's evaluation gives the owner written terms to review alongside the practical demands of continuing to hold the property. The decision can take account of the proposed price, inspection arrangements and closing conditions, as well as the owner's willingness to keep coordinating work from a distance. Each purchase remains subject to the individual agreement.

Owners can begin by sharing the property address, current occupancy, known repair needs and desired timing. Those details help establish whether a direct purchase fits the situation.

Information about available markets is provided on Pallas Growth's South Carolina page. Rental owners can also review the company's process for selling a house with tenants.

About Pallas Growth

Pallas Growth buys homes directly from owners in South Carolina and other U.S. markets. Its services address situations including rental ownership, inherited homes, vacant properties and houses needing repairs.