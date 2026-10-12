Primior Makes California Opportunity Zone Map Available As 2027 Redesignation Takes Shape

MENAFN - GetNews)"Primior built the resource around data from HUD, Treasury and the Economic Innovation Group's Treasury-data map. The information displayed by Primior was last verified July 31, 2026."Primior Holdings Inc. (OTC: PTKN) has made its interactive California Opportunity Zone map available as investors, property owners and developers prepare for the next generation of the federal Opportunity Zone program.

IRVINE, CA – Oct. 12 - Primior Holdings Inc. (OTC: PTKN) has made its interactive California Opportunity Zone map available as investors, property owners and developers prepare for the next generation of the federal Opportunity Zone program.

The map allows users to search by address, city, ZIP code or 11-digit census tract number. It includes separate layers for current Opportunity Zones, tracts eligible for consideration under Opportunity Zones 2.0, tracts recommended by California and tracts ultimately certified by the U.S. Treasury.

Primior built the resource around data from HUD, Treasury and the Economic Innovation Group's Treasury-data map. The information displayed by Primior was last verified July 31, 2026.

California has identified 2,469 tracts that meet the initial eligibility criteria for the next designation cycle, but the Governor may nominate no more than 618. California's public-comment period opened August 3 and is scheduled to remain open through August 28, 2026. A tract appearing on an eligibility or recommendation map is not yet a federally designated Opportunity Zone.

New designations are expected to take effect January 1, 2027, while most original designations remain in effect through December 31, 2028. For two years, the old and new maps will overlap. A parcel does not move, but the rules that apply to it can change based on the investment date, property-acquisition date and designation period.

Primior believes investors should document the tract and applicable dates before treating Opportunity Zone status as part of a transaction. Broker maps and preliminary recommendations should never be the controlling evidence. The Primior California Opportunity Zone resource contains the searchable map and current program information. Primior's redesignation analysis explains why eligibility, recommendation, nomination and Treasury certification should be treated as separate stages.

The map is educational and does not determine whether an investor, fund, business or property qualifies for Opportunity Zone treatment. Users should verify current tract information through government sources and consult qualified legal and tax advisors.

Primior will continue reviewing the available public data as California's recommendations and Treasury's final designations develop. Users should rely on the date shown with the map and independently confirm any tract before acting.

About Primior

Founded in 2012, Primior is an investment firm focused on value investing across real estate, private equity, and public equity. The firm combines disciplined investment selection with integrated capabilities spanning asset management, development, capital formation, and digital ownership infrastructure through Gaia. Primior's mission is to identify, acquire, and support assets and businesses with strong fundamentals, durable cash-flow potential, and the ability to create long-term value through disciplined execution.

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