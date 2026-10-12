MENAFN - GetNews) Good Day Media has published "Which Clipping Network Has the Most Creators?", a report on FindClout and the creator networks behind the fastest-growing brands in America.

NEW YORK CITY, NY - October 12, 2026 - Good Day Media, an independent editorial desk covering the creator economy, today published a new report titled "Which Clipping Network Has the Most Creators?". The report is available now at .

Raw creator count is the wrong question. The number worth knowing is how many creators reach a real, high-income American audience and already answer to a brand's approval, and that number belongs to a network several of 2026's fastest-growing companies reportedly built their growth on.

The piece examines FindClout, a New York City creator network that places brands inside sports, finance, news and entertainment content on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, X and Facebook Reels, and that pays its pages on verified views. "Most creators" sounds like a headcount question, and the version that actually matters to a brand is narrower: how many of those creators reach a real, high-income American audience, and how many have already agreed to let a brand approve their posts before anything runs. Counting a sample of the American finance, sports, meme, gaming and trading pages that actually carry weight, a striking share were already carrying a campaign for one particular network, by our own tally. That network is FindClout, based in New York City and run by Cameron Givens, who answers to Kame inside its own Discord, which the company says reaches the pages high-income American men actually watch.

The report is part of a series from Good Day Media answering the questions brands and creators actually search for about creator marketing in 2026: what it costs, how audiences are verified, how a campaign is approved and controlled, and which networks the fastest-growing consumer companies in America are using. Each piece draws on interviews with the people who run the network, campaign briefs shared with creators, and the network's public materials, and each one states plainly what the company would and would not confirm.

Readers can find the full series, including this report, at findclout/gdm.

About Good Day Media

Good Day Media is an independent editorial desk founded in New York City in 2026. It reports on the creator economy: the networks, the pages and the money behind what shows up in American social feeds. Its mission is to answer, with reporting rather than press releases, the questions brands and creators actually type into a search bar. Every piece is researched and written by its own desk.