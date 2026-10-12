Pallas Growth Makes Its Case As The Go-To Cash Home Buyer In North Carolina And South Carolina

MENAFN - GetNews) With a focus on as-is purchases and off-market homes, the company targets owners ready to sell without taking on another property project.

United States - October 12, 2026 - For homeowners searching for cash home buyers in North Carolina and South Carolina, Pallas Growth offers a direct proposition: bring the property as it is, discuss the situation, and find out what a cash purchase could look like.

The real estate investment company works with owners considering a sale of inherited houses, vacant homes, rental properties, and homes needing repairs. Its approach puts the owner's circumstances alongside the property's condition-two factors that can matter as much as the asking price when deciding how to sell.

“People don't always need another list of things to fix before they can move forward,” said Zach Silva, founder of Pallas Growth.“Sometimes they need a serious buyer who will look at the house, understand the situation, and tell them clearly what's possible.”

That is the position Pallas Growth is working to occupy in the Carolinas: the first call for owners who want to explore selling directly for cash.

A Buyer for the House as It Stands

An inherited property may come with years of deferred maintenance. A vacant rental may need substantial work before another tenant can move in. An owner living out of state may have little interest in overseeing either project.

Pallas Growth evaluates those conditions as part of the purchase. The company reviews property information, assesses repair needs, and presents terms for the owner to consider. The process allows sellers to explore an as-is transaction before committing money to improvements.

“We don't expect the homeowner to solve every problem before speaking with us,” Silva said.“Understanding the work a house needs is part of our job as a buyer.”

Offers and closing schedules depend on the individual property, inspection, title, and contract requirements.

Building a Name Owners Think of First

Pallas Growth's homeowner business sits alongside Pallas Investor Deals, its network for investors seeking off-market property opportunities. The two sides reflect the company's focus on homes that can change hands outside the traditional public listing process.

For Silva, becoming a go-to cash buyer in North Carolina and South Carolina comes down to what happens after someone makes contact.

“We want someone to hear 'I need to sell this house as-is' and immediately think of Pallas Growth,” he said.“You earn that by being prepared, explaining the offer, and following through. That's the standard we want attached to our name.”

Homeowners can submit property information and explore a potential sale through Pallas Growth.