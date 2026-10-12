Reverse Mortgage Kingston: Guide Shows Real Amounts On Local Home Values

MENAFN - GetNews) A Kingston-specific guide shows what a reverse mortgage provides on actual local home values at ages 65, 70 and 75, and confirms all four lenders serve the city.

HAMILTON, Ontario - October 12, 2026 - A reverse mortgage Kingston guide using real local home values has been published by an independent Ontario mortgage brokerage, for homeowners aged 55 and over in the city who want a number rather than a national average.

Most reverse mortgage information online uses national figures, which are of limited use to a Kingston homeowner deciding whether the amount is worth the cost. The guide works from Kingston's own benchmark home values and shows what a reverse mortgage would provide on them at ages 65, 70 and 75, with the figures and the month they were taken from stated on the page.

Three points the guide makes for Kingston specifically:

"Kingston is a city people retire to, and a lot of them arrive mortgage free. A paid-off house is the simplest reverse mortgage file there is," said Richard Hopkins, Mortgage Broker, licence M16000896.

All four Canadian reverse mortgage lenders lend on Kingston homes, and none of them needs a local branch. Everything is handled remotely, with the homeowner's own lawyer involved locally for the independent legal advice Ontario requires before closing.

Kingston's retirement in-migration changes the typical file. Many people arrive in the city as cash buyers, and a mortgage-free home is the most straightforward case for a reverse mortgage, because there is no existing mortgage to pay off from the proceeds first.

Kingston's own property-tax relief for seniors is real but small. The guide sets out the annual senior credit and the deferral programme and their limits, so a homeowner can see what municipal help covers before deciding whether it is enough on its own.

The guide also answers the question Kingston homeowners ask next, which is whether they have to use a lender with a local office. They do not. Reverse mortgage lending in Canada is national, the appraisal is arranged locally, and the only part of the process that must happen with a local professional is the independent legal advice, which the homeowner's own lawyer provides.

The amount available is set mainly by age, the home's value and the location. The share of a home's value a homeowner can borrow rises as the borrower gets older. There are no required monthly mortgage payments, the homeowner stays on title and keeps ownership, and a borrower can never owe more than the home is worth when it is sold, provided the terms of the mortgage are kept.

The guide is written by Richard Hopkins, a Mortgage Broker (licence M16000896) with Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial, an independent Ontario brokerage licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (brokerage licence #11711) and in business since 1999. The brokerage arranges reverse mortgages for homeowners across Ontario and compares every Canadian lender on each file.

The Kingston guide is free to read at:

About Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial

Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial is an independent mortgage brokerage in Hamilton, Ontario, licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (brokerage licence #11711) and in business since 1999. More than 1,200 Ontario families have arranged a mortgage through the brokerage. Independently Owned and Operated. Richard Hopkins, Mortgage Broker (licence M16000896), leads its reverse mortgage practice and serves homeowners across the province, including Kingston.