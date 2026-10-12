San Antonio Author Lola M. Fisher Debuts With Mystery In Brightcloud

MENAFN - GetNews)"Mystery in Brightcloud by Lola M. Fisher, a small-town Texas mystery published by Cedric D. Fisher & Company Publishers of San Antonio."Cedric D. Fisher & Company Publishers releases Mystery in Brightcloud, the debut novel by San Antonio author and U.S. Air Force veteran Lola M. Fisher. The small-town Texas mystery follows a CPA who reads a murder the way she reads a ledger. The launch includes two signed-copy giveaways and a San Antonio book signing on October 21st, 2026.

San Antonio, Texas - October 12th, 2026 - Cedric D. Fisher & Company Publishers (CDFCO) announces the release of Mystery in Brightcloud, the debut novel by San Antonio author Lola M. Fisher. The 226-page mystery is available now in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle editions.

Savannah Stevens spent eight years auditing books for Fortune 500 companies before she came home and opened her own firm in Brightcloud, Texas. When her accountant is murdered after a meeting he was warned to tell no one about, the habit that made her a good auditor is the only thing that will get her to the truth.

The book is a clean read, with faith, family, and long friendship carrying as much weight as the crime.

"I spent most of my career looking for the number that didn't belong," said Fisher, a U.S. Air Force veteran and Grambling State University graduate with a background in auditing, accounting, and education. "Find it, and you find out what really happened. It took me a while to realize I had been writing mysteries the whole time."

"A riveting thriller and a true page-turner from beginning to end," said Monica Allison-Ceruti, an attorney and retired senior executive. "If you enjoy murder mysteries with well-developed characters, suspense, and an ending that keeps you guessing, Mystery in Brightcloud is a book you will not want to miss."

Launch Giveaways and Signing

Custom keyboard giveaway: One winner receives a custom-built mechanical keyboard and a signed copy of the book, a $250 retail value. Open to U.S. residents 18 and older. Entries close October 23, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Central. Details:

Goodreads giveaway: Five readers will each win a signed paperback. Open to U.S. residents. Details:

Book signing: Lola M. Fisher will sign copies on October 21st, 2026, from 6 to 7 p.m. at The Twig Book Shop in San Antonio.

Editions and Availability

Hardcover with dust jacket, Paperback, and Kindle eBook: ( )

All editions, plus premium signed copies, are also available from the publisher at

Booksellers and librarians can order the hardcover through Ingram, ISBN 978-1-7360013-6-3.

About the Author

Lola M. Fisher grew up in Chatham, Louisiana, served in the United States Air Force, and built a career in auditing, accounting, and education. She lives in San Antonio, Texas. Mystery in Brightcloud is her first novel, and she is at work on the next one.

About Cedric D. Fisher & Company Publishers

Cedric D. Fisher & Company Publishers LLC is a multimedia publishing and marketing company in San Antonio, Texas, founded in 2005. CDFCO publishes books in print and digital editions and provides author services, marketing, and video production. Its brands include the talk show San Antonio's INFLUENCE Magazine Show and INFLUENCE Marketing Agency. The company's mission is to give independent authors and local voices a professional path to publication and an audience.

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