Zverev Becomes First German To Clinch ATP Year-End No.1 After Shock Alcaraz Defeat In Shanghai

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Alexander Zverev achieved another significant milestone in his stellar 2026 season as the 29-year-old has clinched the ATP Year-End No.1 spot for the first time on Monday.

The reigning French Open and US Open champion will become the first German to earn the Year-End No.1 spot and also the oldest to achieve the feat for the first time. He would be 29 years, 217 days old at the year-end ATP rankings date (November 23, 2026) and will be three days older than Andre Agassi was in 1999 (29 years, 214 days).

This was confirmed after Spain's Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shocking round of 32 defeat in the ongoing Shanghai Masters to Belgium's Zizou Bergs 5-7, 6-7 (4). Zverev was already the favourite to end the year as the No.1 and had two scenarios to clinch the spot.

One was that if he reached the semifinals in Shanghai, and the other was that if Alcaraz and Ben Shelton lose at any time in the tournament. Before Alcaraz, Shelton had gone down to France's Arthur Gea in his round of 32 clash on Sunday.

Zverev has been on a stellar run this season. He ended his long wait for a Grand Slam at Roland Garros and also won the US Open earlier. He also reached at least the semi-finals at the first four ATP Masters 1000 events of the season in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo and Madrid (where he was a finalist). He lost to Jannik Sinner on each occasion.

"It's been a fantastic season for me, winning in Paris and New York and knowing that I will finish the year on top of the rankings is just a dream come true," Zverev said.

"So much work and effort have been put into achieving this goal, especially after coming back from the ankle injury. I look forward to finishing the season in style," he added.

Meanwhile Zverev will also become the World No.1 player in the ATP Rankings. He can achieve the feat on November 2 and will be the 30th player to become World No.1.

He is currently in action in the Shanghai Masters, where he will be facing Alexander Bublik in the round of 16 on Tuesday.