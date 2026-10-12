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ASE UP 0.37% Monday

ASE UP 0.37% Monday


Date: 2026-10-12 09:28:24

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) general index rose 0.37 percent on Monday, closing at 4,167 points, with a total trading volume of JD11.1 million.

Some 4.8 million shares changed hands through 4,511 transactions.

The industrial sector index gained 0.98 percent, services were also up by 0.83 percent, but the financial sector dropped 0.04 percent.

Of 112 companies, 49 posted gains, 28 declined and the rest held steady.

//Petra// AO

MENAFN12102026000117011021ID1111795304



Jordan News Agency

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