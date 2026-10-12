Regulatory Body: Mobile Subscriptions At 8.4 Million, 5G Services Grow 121.6%

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – Mobile telecommunications subscriptions in Jordan rose 2.4 percent year-on-year to 8.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, while fifth-generation (5G) subscriptions surged 121.6 percent, according to a report released Monday by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC).

The statistics showed that mobile subscriptions increased from 8.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, and fixed broadband internet subscriptions rose to 830,000 from 819,000 during the same period.

Mobile Telecommunications and 5G Services: Mobile broadband subscriptions totaled 8.4 million, up 2.4 percent from 8.2 million a year earlier. Prepaid subscriptions accounted for 61 percent of the total, while postpaid subscriptions represented 39 percent.

Voice and data subscriptions made up 79 percent of mobile subscriptions, compared with 21 percent for data-only services.

Mobile voice traffic reached approximately 7 billion minutes during the quarter, with domestic calls accounting for 97 percent and international calls for 3 percent.

The number of text messages sent declined 47.6 percent to approximately 180 million, compared with 344 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Mobile subscription penetration stood at 69 percent of Jordan's total population at the end of the second quarter, compared with 69.7 percent a year earlier. The penetration rate reached 106.2 percent among people aged over 15.

Mobile broadband data consumption increased 29 percent to approximately 936 million gigabytes, up from 724 million gigabytes in the corresponding period of 2025.

Meanwhile, 5G subscriptions reached 533,000, an increase of 23 percent from 433,000 in the first quarter of 2026. The figure marked a 121.6 percent year-on-year increase from 240,500 subscriptions in the second quarter of 2025.

Fixed Broadband and Fiber-Optic Services: Fixed broadband internet subscriptions reached approximately 830,000 in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 819,000 a year earlier, representing growth of 1.3 percent. Household broadband penetration stood at 33 percent.

Fiber-optic connections accounted for 81 percent of fixed broadband subscriptions, reaching 672,000 by the end of the quarter.

Fixed broadband wireless access (FBWA) represented 14.4 percent of subscriptions, while digital subscriber line (xDSL) services accounted for 4.2 percent.

The remaining subscriptions were distributed among Wi-Fi broadband and satellite communications services, with satellite internet subscriptions reaching approximately 1,200 by the end of the quarter.

Fixed broadband data consumption rose 28.5 percent to approximately 1.8 billion gigabytes, compared with 1.4 billion gigabytes in the second quarter of 2025.

Average monthly fixed internet consumption per subscription increased 23.8 percent to 749 gigabytes, up from 605 gigabytes a year earlier.

Fixed-Line Telecommunications: Fixed voice subscriptions declined 1.2 percent to approximately 478,000 in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 484,000 in the corresponding period of 2025.

Residential subscriptions accounted for 67 percent of the total, while business subscriptions represented 33 percent.

Fixed-line voice traffic fell 17 percent to approximately 8.3 million minutes, down from 10 million minutes in the second quarter of 2025.

The report also showed that leased-line service subscriptions increased 4.8 percent to 26,000 at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared with 24,800 a year earlier.

//Petra// AO