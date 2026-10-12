New Jordanian Paramedic Team To Train In China

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – The Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC) has sent a fourth group of Jordanian nurses to China for paramedic training, in cooperation with the Chinese side, the council said in a statement Monday.

The six-member team comprised Jordan Paramedic Society President Yanal Ajlouni and society member Yanal Daoud, as well as Rai Awayssa of Zaytoonah University of Jordan's nursing college and three paramedics from the Civil Defense Directorate.

The program focuses on paramedic skills to improve emergency response and pre-hospital care, said JNC Secretary-General Hani Nawafleh, stressing the importance of using the expertise gained in training and professional practice.

Nawafleh thanked the Chinese Embassy in Amman and the Chinese economic attaché for facilitating the delegation's participation.

Ajlouni said the program is an opportunity to study China's expertise in emergency and pre-hospital care and exchange expertise with participants from other countries.

//Petra// NQ